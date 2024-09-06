Anne Arundel County native Luke Borchelt brings Maryland roots to the spotlight

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County's Luka Borchelt is making waves with his new song, Every Rain, which has over 800,000 streams on Spotify.

On Saturday Luke will head on tour with Shaboozey, the artist behind the worldwide hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)".

The 26-year-old musician lives in Riva, Maryland, and draws from his experiences growing up in Anne Arundel County.

Maryland Roots

For Luke music has always been a big part of his life.

"I started singing in church, right here in Davidsonville," he said. "My dad sang in the choir, my grandpa sang in the church choir, so that's kind of how I got started."

From singing in the church choir to writing his own songs, at 23, Luke taught himself to play guitar.

"I picked up the guitar…started making country music and I just decided to write about what I know. The music I grew up on, where I'm from…growing up on the water," he said.

He started playing in local bars around Annapolis, continuing to write and release music that was authentic to him.

"I like to say I just never quit…I just never stopped doing it," he said.

Now it's all starting to pay off.

Newfound Success

Last year, Luke released 'Every Rain' a catchy, relatable song with makings of a country classic, and it went viral.

"That's when I started getting my first phone calls from Nashville...that's when everything started to change," he said.

In February, Luke signed with Droptine Recordings and Sony Music Publishing.

Now he's getting ready to go on tour with Shaboozey.

"Nothing happens overnight, I think you've just got to keep going. I still don't think I've had my moment yet…I'm excited for what's to come," he said.

Luke said he'll always be a Maryland boy no matter where his music takes him.

You can catch Luke live at The Annapolis Songwriters Festival on Saturday.