Rev. Frederick Haynes wins Democratic primary for Texas' 30th Congressional District

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum,
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami, CBS Texas and CBS Atlanta. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
Read Full Bio
Sergio Candido

/ CBS Texas

Rev. Frederick Douglas Haynes III won the Democratic primary for Texas' 30th Congressional District on Tuesday night, according to CBS News projections, positioning the longtime Dallas pastor as the overwhelming favorite to represent the heavily Democratic seat in Congress.

Haynes, the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, emerged from the race with strong support across the district. The prominent faith leader has long been an advocate for civil rights and social justice issues in North Texas and leads one of the region's largest Black churches, with a congregation of more than 13,000 members.

With the Democratic nomination secured, Haynes is widely expected to win the general election in November. Texas' 30th Congressional District is considered one of the most reliably Democratic seats in the state. The Cook Political Report rates the district at D+25 on its Partisan Voting Index, meaning it votes 25 percentage points more Democratic than the nation as a whole.

The district, which covers much of southern Dallas and surrounding communities, has been represented by Democrats for decades and was most recently held by Jasmine Crockett, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2026.

If elected in November, Haynes would bring his background as a pastor and longtime community leader to Washington, where he has said he hopes to focus on issues including economic opportunity, voting rights and criminal justice reform.

