Texas sample ballot for the 2026 primary elections shows every race to vote on this year

The 2026 primary elections in Texas are on Tuesday, with hundreds of contests for statewide and local office taking place across the state.

Voters in every precinct will have a distinct ballot, depending on what races are in play where they live.

How to tell which races will be on your local Texas ballot

So how do you know what races will be on your ballot? Many county elections departments make sample ballots available.

In Dallas County, for instance, voters can input their registration details on the elections department website to see the ballots that will be at their polling place for both the Republican and Democratic primaries. Dallas County also lets voters see generic sample ballots for both party primaries.

Statewide races will be on every voter's ballot, like the primaries for governor and U.S. senator. Most other races are dependent on county or legislative district.

The different races included in the primary election

Texas U.S. Senate primaries

Texas Congressional primaries

Every U.S. House district is on the ballot this year. Here are some of the races in North Texas we are watching closely:

Primaries for Texas governor

Democratic primary for Texas governor

Republican primary for Texas governor

Primaries for Texas attorney general

Democratic primary for Texas attorney general

Republican primary for Texas attorney general

Primaries for Texas comptroller of public accounts

Democratic primary for Texas comptroller

Republican primary for Texas comptroller

Primary for Texas commissioner of agriculture

Other statewide primaries in Texas

Here are some other contested statewide primaries we are watching:

Democratic primary for Texas lieutenant governor

Republican primary for Texas lieutenant governor

Democratic primary for Texas land commissioner

Republican primary for Texas railroad commissioner

Republican primaries for Texas State Board of Education (half of districts)

Democratic primaries for Texas State Board of Education (half of districts)

Texas State Senate primaries

Half of the Texas State Senate districts are up for election in 2026. Here are the seats in North Texas with contested primaries:

Republican primary for Texas Senate District 2

Republican primary for Texas Senate District 22

Texas State House primaries

All 150 seats in the Texas House are up for election in 2026. Here are some of the notable races in North Texas:

Republican primary for Texas House District 67

Democratic primary for Texas House District 67

Republican primary for Texas House District 70

Republican primary for Texas House District 94

Democratic primary for Texas House District 97

Republican primary for Texas House District 98

Democratic primary for Texas House District 98

Republican primary for Texas House District 106

Republican primary for Texas House District 108

Republican primary for Texas House District 112

Texas state court primaries

Primaries for all levels of state courts are on the ballot this year:

Supreme Court of Texas chief justice and justices

Court of Criminal Appeals judges

Court of Appeals justices

District judges

Family District judges

Criminal District judges

Primaries for Texas county offices

Countywide offices in Texas counties are up for election this year:

County Judge

County Commissioners

Criminal District Attorney

District Clerk

County Clerk

County Treasurer

Justices of the Peace

Constables

Primaries for Texas county courts

Primaries for county courts are on the ballot this year. Not all counties have every type of county court.

County Court at Law judges

County Criminal Court of Appeals judges

County Criminal Court judges

Probate Court judges

Elections for Texas political party leadership

The Democratic and Republican parties are holding elections for county and local leadership positions in the 2026 Texas primaries. Voters will be able to select their choice for county party chair, and some county parties also have elections for precinct chairs.

Political party ballot propositions

Both the Texas Republican and Democratic parties include ballot propositions in their primary elections. The propositions are non-binding, but advise the parties on what to include in their platforms. This year, the Republicans have 10 propositions and the Democrats have 13.

As an example, Proposition 1 on the Republican ballot says: Texas property taxes should be assessed at the purchase price and phased out entirely over the next six years through spending reductions.

Proposition 1 on the Democratic ballot says: Texas should expand Medicaid and ensure access to affordable healthcare for all.

Voters mark yes or no on each question.