Texas sample ballot for the 2026 primary elections shows every race to vote on this year
The 2026 primary elections in Texas are on Tuesday, with hundreds of contests for statewide and local office taking place across the state.
Voters in every precinct will have a distinct ballot, depending on what races are in play where they live.
How to tell which races will be on your local Texas ballot
So how do you know what races will be on your ballot? Many county elections departments make sample ballots available.
In Dallas County, for instance, voters can input their registration details on the elections department website to see the ballots that will be at their polling place for both the Republican and Democratic primaries. Dallas County also lets voters see generic sample ballots for both party primaries.
Statewide races will be on every voter's ballot, like the primaries for governor and U.S. senator. Most other races are dependent on county or legislative district.
The different races included in the primary election
- U.S. Senate
- U.S. House of Representatives
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Attorney General
- Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Commissioner of Agriculture
- Railroad Commissioner
- State Senate (half of districts)
- State House
- State Board of Education (half of districts)
- Countywide offices
- State courts
- County courts
- Political parties
Texas U.S. Senate primaries
Texas Congressional primaries
Every U.S. House district is on the ballot this year. Here are some of the races in North Texas we are watching closely:
- Democratic primary for House District 30
- Republican primary for House District 30
- Democratic primary for House District 33
- Republican primary for House District 33
Primaries for Texas governor
- Democratic primary for Texas governor
- Republican primary for Texas governor
Primaries for Texas attorney general
- Democratic primary for Texas attorney general
- Republican primary for Texas attorney general
Primaries for Texas comptroller of public accounts
- Democratic primary for Texas comptroller
- Republican primary for Texas comptroller
Primary for Texas commissioner of agriculture
Other statewide primaries in Texas
Here are some other contested statewide primaries we are watching:
- Democratic primary for Texas lieutenant governor
- Republican primary for Texas lieutenant governor
- Democratic primary for Texas land commissioner
- Republican primary for Texas railroad commissioner
- Republican primaries for Texas State Board of Education (half of districts)
- Democratic primaries for Texas State Board of Education (half of districts)
Texas State Senate primaries
Half of the Texas State Senate districts are up for election in 2026. Here are the seats in North Texas with contested primaries:
- Republican primary for Texas Senate District 2
- Republican primary for Texas Senate District 22
Texas State House primaries
All 150 seats in the Texas House are up for election in 2026. Here are some of the notable races in North Texas:
- Republican primary for Texas House District 67
- Democratic primary for Texas House District 67
- Republican primary for Texas House District 70
- Republican primary for Texas House District 94
- Democratic primary for Texas House District 97
- Republican primary for Texas House District 98
- Democratic primary for Texas House District 98
- Republican primary for Texas House District 106
- Republican primary for Texas House District 108
- Republican primary for Texas House District 112
Texas state court primaries
Primaries for all levels of state courts are on the ballot this year:
- Supreme Court of Texas chief justice and justices
- Court of Criminal Appeals judges
- Court of Appeals justices
- District judges
- Family District judges
- Criminal District judges
Primaries for Texas county offices
Countywide offices in Texas counties are up for election this year:
- County Judge
- County Commissioners
- Criminal District Attorney
- District Clerk
- County Clerk
- County Treasurer
- Justices of the Peace
- Constables
Primaries for Texas county courts
Primaries for county courts are on the ballot this year. Not all counties have every type of county court.
- County Court at Law judges
- County Criminal Court of Appeals judges
- County Criminal Court judges
- Probate Court judges
Elections for Texas political party leadership
The Democratic and Republican parties are holding elections for county and local leadership positions in the 2026 Texas primaries. Voters will be able to select their choice for county party chair, and some county parties also have elections for precinct chairs.
Political party ballot propositions
Both the Texas Republican and Democratic parties include ballot propositions in their primary elections. The propositions are non-binding, but advise the parties on what to include in their platforms. This year, the Republicans have 10 propositions and the Democrats have 13.
As an example, Proposition 1 on the Republican ballot says: Texas property taxes should be assessed at the purchase price and phased out entirely over the next six years through spending reductions.
Proposition 1 on the Democratic ballot says: Texas should expand Medicaid and ensure access to affordable healthcare for all.
Voters mark yes or no on each question.