Talarico ends Senate primary push with hometown rally and Election Day tradition With just a few hours left before polls close in Texas, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico wrapped up his primary campaign in his hometown of Round Rock. He held a final rally in Austin before stopping at Round Rock Donuts, a personal Election Day tradition. Speaking to an upbeat crowd, Talarico told supporters he was proud of the grassroots‑driven campaign his team built over the past six months as he faces fellow Democrat Jasmine Crockett in one of the state’s most closely watched primaries.