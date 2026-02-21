Trump throws support behind Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in new endorsements

President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection on Saturday, praising Abbott's leadership and declaring he has his "Complete and Total Endorsement" in a multi‑paragraph post on Truth Social.

In the post, Mr. Trump said Abbott is "strong and highly respected" and highlighted his own past electoral performance in Texas.

"He is an exceptional Governor and man – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Mr. Trump said.

Abbott faces no major challengers in a GOP primary field of 11 candidates. In the Democratic primary, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin has emerged as the leading candidate for governor. Former Houston Congressman Chris Bell, the Democratic nominee for governor in 2006, is also running, along with seven other candidates. The primaries are on March 3.

Map and midterm gains highlighted

Mr. Trump credited Abbott with helping Republicans gain opportunities to elect five "new MAGA Republicans" under the state's newly drawn congressional map. He framed the map as a "BIG WIN" for Republicans in Texas and nationally.

"Greg Abbott is the strong and highly respected Governor of Texas, a State I love and WON BIG three times, including with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The most Votes in History, BY FAR)!" Mr. Trump said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

Mr. Trump also listed a wide range of issues where he says Abbott is delivering for Texas, including the economy, taxes, agriculture, manufacturing, energy, school choice, border security, crime, law enforcement, and support for the military and veterans.

Separate endorsement for Patrick

Also on Saturday, in a separate Truth Social post, Mr. Trump endorsed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection.

Mr. Trump highlighted Patrick's longtime role as Texas chair for his presidential campaigns and credited him with helping deliver major primary and general election wins.

He said Patrick will continue to be a force on issues central to their political agenda, including border security, crime, economic growth, tax cuts, school choice, support for the military and veterans, American energy production, and Second Amendment protections.

Mr. Trump said Patrick, too, has his "Complete and Total Endorsement" and "will never let you down!"

Patrick faces no major Republican opposition and will meet the winner of a three‑candidate Democratic primary in November.