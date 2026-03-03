Texas attorney general Republican primary heads to runoff between Chip Roy, Mayes Middleton

The Republican primary for Texas attorney general is headed to a runoff after no candidate secured a majority of the vote Tuesday night, according to CBS News projections.

The top two finishers, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and state Sen. Mayes Middleton, will advance to a head-to-head May runoff to decide the GOP nominee in one of the most closely watched races of the 2026 Texas primary election.

Roy and Middleton emerged from a four-candidate Republican field that also included state Sen. Joan Huffman and former Justice Department attorney Aaron Reitz. All four candidates emphasized conservative credentials during the campaign, though they differed in focus — highlighting legislative records, law enforcement priorities, litigation experience and ideological positioning.

The Texas attorney general serves a four-year term and plays a central role in shaping the state's legal strategy, including representing Texas in court, issuing legal opinions and leading major lawsuits involving state policy. The office has no constitutional term limits, allowing an attorney general to remain in office as long as they continue to win elections.

The winner of the Republican runoff will face the Democratic nominee in November. Democrats running for their party's nomination included attorney Joe Jaworski, state Sen. Nathan Johnson and attorney Tony Box, who have each said they would bring stability and credibility to an office that has been under intense scrutiny in recent years.