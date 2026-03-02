Razor-thin polls tighten in Texas Senate primary between Paxton and Cornyn, Talarico and Crockett

The U.S. Senate race in Texas has attracted not only a lot of attention across the state, but the country as well. Heading into Election Day, the polls have tightened in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls in the Republican primary between Feb. 13 and 27 shows Attorney General Ken Paxton leading incumbent Sen. John Cornyn 40% to 36.3 %, with Rep. Wesley Hunt trailing in third with 15.5%.

In the Democratic primary, the Real Clear Politics average of polls between Feb. 2 and 27 shows State Rep. James Talarico is slightly ahead of Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, 49.3% to 47.7 %. Talarico has gained momentum since his interview with CBS' Stephen Colbert.

GOP race: Paxton, Cornyn runoff likely

In the Republican primary, it's looking like a runoff between Cornyn and Paxton, though Paxton told CBS News Texas that he isn't so sure about that.

Campaigning in Fort Worth on Saturday, Paxton urged supporters to vote on Election Day and said he has a really good chance to avoid a runoff on May 26.

"I just looked at some of the early voting totals," he said. "We do analytics on who's voted. They make their best guesses about that. It just looks really good. Obviously, it's a challenge with seven people, eight people in the race, but we've got a shot."

But most analysts believe Paxton will end up in a runoff with Cornyn.

In an interview with CBS News on Saturday, the four-term incumbent repeated the dire warning he has expressed about Paxton for nearly a year now and said he still wants to help Texans.

"I think I can still be effective for the people I've represented for a long time now," Cornyn said. "And secondly, I don't want to see the Republican party destroyed. We haven't elected a statewide Democrat since 1994 in Texas. If the Attorney General is the nominee, that's all at risk, and that would be a crack in the red wall."

As for Hunt, he said the fact that President Trump has not endorsed anyone in this race was a significant reason he jumped in.

"John Cornyn is one of two Republican incumbents the president has not endorsed," said Hunt. "I can tell you that had the president endorsed anybody when I waited eight months to get into this race, I wouldn't be here right now ... I gave deference to John Cornyn. I gave deference to the White House. If he was unable to earn his support, well, then, that's when I got into this race."

Democratic Primary: James Talarico edges Jasmine Crockett

Talarico and Crockett have very different styles and messaging.

In an interview with CBS News Texas, Talarico says he has tried to attract disaffected Republicans and Independents to join Democrats who are supporting him.

"We can't help anybody unless we win political power," said Talarico. "The only way to do that is to bring working people together across all these divisions, partisan divisions, racial divisions, cultural and religious divisions. We have to bring all these working people together if we hope to win this seat and take back power for those working people."

Crockett has campaigned as a proven fighter in Washington against Mr. Trump and the Republicans.

"Right now, in this moment, people know they need a fighter in D.C.," Crockett said to CBS News Texas. "The reason people are so upset with so many Democrats is because they don't feel like they've been fighting. They don't have to wonder. They don't have to question. They know who I am on the federal level when it comes down to fighting for what matters most to Texans."