Everett Jackson and Sholdon Daniels advance to a runoff in the Republican primary for Texas' 30th Congressional District

Two Republican candidates will advance to a runoff in the Texas primary for U.S. House District 30 after none of the four contenders secured a majority of the vote Tuesday night, CBS News projects.

The race now heads to a head-to-head runoff between Everett Jackson and Sholdon Daniels. However, the chances of either Republican ultimately winning the seat in the November general election remain very slim, as the district is overwhelmingly Democratic. Rev. Frederick Douglas Haynes III won the Democratic primary for Texas' 30th Congressional District on Tuesday night.

Last summer, the district in southern Dallas County was redrawn following Texas' controversial redistricting vote. The new configuration combines areas previously represented by Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Marc Veasey.

Crockett unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate, while Veasey said he will not seek reelection because his home was placed in the newly drawn District 33, which is considered more favorable to Republicans.

Despite the open seat and the redrawn map, Democrats still account for at least three-quarters of the electorate in District 30, giving their nominee a strong advantage in the general election.

Everett Jackson

Everett Jackson is a small business owner and community organizer with no previous political experience.

Based on his campaign messaging and social media posts, Jackson has been sharply critical of Crockett. He says he supports job growth, strengthening national security against drug cartels, protecting religious freedom and increasing the child tax credit. Jackson has also called for making Department of Government Efficiency, or "DOGE," spending cuts permanent.

Sholdon Daniels

Sholdon Daniels is a criminal defense attorney, Army veteran and small business consultant.

"I'm not running to be a politician — I'm running to be a representative who listens, leads and delivers for the people of North Texas," Daniels said on his campaign website.

Daniels says his priorities include supporting small businesses, simplifying the tax code, securing the border and immigration reform, establishing term limits, and expanding parental control in education. According to Federal Election Commission filings, Daniels led the Republican primary field in fundraising with more than $353,000 raised.

The winner of the runoff will face the Democratic nominee in November in a district that has long been considered a Democratic stronghold.

Amongst the four, it was pretty much an even playing field in terms of experience.