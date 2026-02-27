When are the 2026 Texas elections? Dates and times to know to cast your vote
Texas' primary election is when voters choose their party's nominees for statewide offices, congressional seats, legislative races and some local positions. It's the first major step in the 2026 election cycle and determines which candidates advance to the November general election ballot.
Here are some key dates:
Primary election: March 3, 2026
Key times to know
- Last day to register to vote: Feb. 1, 2026
- First day of early voting: Feb. 17, 2026
- Last day of early voting: Feb. 27, 2026
- Mail ballot request deadline (received): Feb. 20, 2026
- Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3
May uniform election: May 2, 2026
The May uniform election date is typically used for local contests, including school boards, city councils, bonds, and municipal measures. These elections do not include statewide or federal offices but often have the most direct impact on local communities.
Key times to know
- Last day to register to vote: April 2, 2026
- Early voting window: First day: April 20, 2026. Last day: April 28, 2026
- Mail ballot request deadline (received): April 20, 2026
- Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2
Primary runoff election: May 26, 2026
If no candidate in a primary race receives more than 50%, the top two finishers advance to a runoff. These races finalize each party's nominees for contests not decided in March.
Key times to know
- Last day to register to vote: TBD
- Early voting window: TBD
- Mail ballot request deadline: TBD
- Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 26
November general election: Nov. 3, 2026
The general election determines officeholders for statewide positions, the Texas Legislature, the U.S. House, and other federal, state, and local offices. Party nominees, independents, and qualified third‑party candidates appear on the ballot.
Key times to know
- Last day to register to vote: TBD
- Early voting window: TBD
- Mail ballot request deadline: TBD
- Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3
CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.