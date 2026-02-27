When are the 2026 Texas elections? Dates and times to know to cast your vote

Texas' primary election is when voters choose their party's nominees for statewide offices, congressional seats, legislative races and some local positions. It's the first major step in the 2026 election cycle and determines which candidates advance to the November general election ballot.

Here are some key dates:

Primary election: March 3, 2026

Key times to know

Last day to register to vote: Feb. 1, 2026

First day of early voting: Feb. 17, 2026

Last day of early voting: Feb. 27, 2026

Mail ballot request deadline (received): Feb. 20, 2026

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3

May uniform election: May 2, 2026

The May uniform election date is typically used for local contests, including school boards, city councils, bonds, and municipal measures. These elections do not include statewide or federal offices but often have the most direct impact on local communities.

Key times to know

Last day to register to vote: April 2, 2026

Early voting window: First day: April 20, 2026. Last day: April 28, 2026

Mail ballot request deadline (received): April 20, 2026

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2

Primary runoff election: May 26, 2026

If no candidate in a primary race receives more than 50%, the top two finishers advance to a runoff. These races finalize each party's nominees for contests not decided in March.

Key times to know

Last day to register to vote: TBD

Early voting window: TBD

Mail ballot request deadline: TBD

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 26

November general election: Nov. 3, 2026

The general election determines officeholders for statewide positions, the Texas Legislature, the U.S. House, and other federal, state, and local offices. Party nominees, independents, and qualified third‑party candidates appear on the ballot.

Key times to know

Last day to register to vote: TBD

Early voting window: TBD

Mail ballot request deadline: TBD

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.