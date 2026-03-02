Watch CBS News
Where do you vote in the 2026 Texas primary elections? How to find your polling location

Election Day is March 3 for the Texas primary, and we know your first question is probably, where do I cast my vote?

In Texas, your residence is located in a specific "precinct" within the county where you will vote. Here's a look at how to find that location.

How to find your Texas polling place

To find your polling place in Texas, you can follow these steps:

  • Visit votetexas.gov, which is run by the Texas Secretary of State and provides information on voting and elections. You'll find a tab that says, "Where's my Polling Place."
  • Use the Voter Lookup Tool: Locate the "Voter Information" section. Use the Voter Lookup Tool to check your registration status and find your polling location by entering your details.
  • Contact Your County Election Office: You can also contact your local county election office directly. They can provide you with information about your polling place and any other voting-related questions.
  • Check Voter Registration Card: Your voter registration card, if you have one, typically includes your polling location.
  • Be sure to check this information before March 3, as polling locations can change. 

Texas polling location maps

Every large county in North Texas has a link to a polling map that you can check:

When does voting start and end for Texas primary elections?

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

