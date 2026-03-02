Where do you vote in the 2026 Texas primary elections? How to find your polling location

Election Day is March 3 for the Texas primary, and we know your first question is probably, where do I cast my vote?

In Texas, your residence is located in a specific "precinct" within the county where you will vote. Here's a look at how to find that location.

How to find your Texas polling place

To find your polling place in Texas, you can follow these steps:

Visit votetexas.gov, which is run by the Texas Secretary of State and provides information on voting and elections. You'll find a tab that says, "Where's my Polling Place."

Use the Voter Lookup Tool: Locate the "Voter Information" section. Use the Voter Lookup Tool to check your registration status and find your polling location by entering your details.

Contact Your County Election Office: You can also contact your local county election office directly. They can provide you with information about your polling place and any other voting-related questions.

Check Voter Registration Card: Your voter registration card, if you have one, typically includes your polling location.

Be sure to check this information before March 3, as polling locations can change.

Texas polling location maps

Every large county in North Texas has a link to a polling map that you can check:

When does voting start and end for Texas primary elections?

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.