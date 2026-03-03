Watch CBS News
Man detained outside Ken Paxton watch-party hotel after police find ammunition in car, authorities say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A man was detained outside the Dallas hotel hosting Ken Paxton's election‑night watch party on Tuesday after officers stopped a car with no license plates and discovered several boxes of ammunition during a search, authorities said.

Police said they first responded to a report of a suspicious person around 5:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Fairmount Street, near the Marriott Dallas Uptown, before stopping the vehicle and taking the driver into custody for traffic violations.

detained2.png
CBS News Texas

Ongoing investigation

The man was transported to Jack Evans Police Headquarters for further investigation as the Senate primary continued unfolding nearby. No firearms were found, according to authorities. 

After the man was interviewed, Dallas PD said that investigators found out he was at the location to make a delivery to an employee. He was taken to the Dallas County Jail without incident.   

