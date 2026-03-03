Man detained outside Ken Paxton watch-party hotel after police find ammunition in car, authorities say

A man was detained outside the Dallas hotel hosting Ken Paxton's election‑night watch party on Tuesday after officers stopped a car with no license plates and discovered several boxes of ammunition during a search, authorities said.

Police said they first responded to a report of a suspicious person around 5:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Fairmount Street, near the Marriott Dallas Uptown, before stopping the vehicle and taking the driver into custody for traffic violations.

CBS News Texas

Ongoing investigation

The man was transported to Jack Evans Police Headquarters for further investigation as the Senate primary continued unfolding nearby. No firearms were found, according to authorities.

After the man was interviewed, Dallas PD said that investigators found out he was at the location to make a delivery to an employee. He was taken to the Dallas County Jail without incident.