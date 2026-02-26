Texas voters face key Democratic showdown in newly drawn 33rd District. See who's running.

On primary election day in Texas' newly drawn 33rd Congressional District, voters are choosing between former congressman Colin Allred, who has emphasized his long ties to the community and record of delivering federal funds, Rep. Julie Johnson, who is campaigning on her legislative achievements and commitment to core Democratic priorities and progressive challengers Zeeshan Hafeez and Carlos Quintanilla who are advocating bolder policies on healthcare, housing, immigration, and social justice.

Colin Allred

Allred, former Democratic congressman and current candidate for Texas' 33rd has emphasized his deep roots and prior service in the district, highlighting his record of securing $135 million in federal funds and standing up to political pressures, including during the January 6 insurrection. He criticized his opponent, Julie Johnson, for corporate PAC contributions and stock trading while in Congress, framing it as unethical compared to his own approach. Alred also addressed immigration and ICE, advocating for reform and constitutional enforcement rather than mass deportations, and defended Democratic votes on nonprofits as appropriate under the Biden administration. On policy, he prioritized affordability, housing, healthcare, and support for working families, while emphasizing a measured approach to foreign policy, including a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine, humanitarian engagement in Gaza, cautious action in Iran, and opposition to the U.S. capture of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro.

Julie Johnson

During her campaign, Johnson has highlighted her record in Congress, emphasizing Democratic values, delivering results on healthcare, housing, and immigration, and opposing votes by Colin Allred that she says favored Republicans over constituents. She addressed criticisms about stock trades, saying she fully divested from actively managed accounts and supports a congressional trading ban. Johnson also stressed reforming ICE, protecting constitutional rights, supporting Latino voters, and pursuing bipartisan solutions, while advocating for human rights abroad, including a two-state solution in Israel-Palestine and free elections in Venezuela.

Carlos Quintanilla

Quintanilla is emphasizing his deep ties to the Latino and Black communities, his history of community activism, and his focus on immigration, economic opportunity, and public services. Quintanilla criticizes opponents Johnson and Allred for wealth, stock trades, and immigration votes, positioning himself as a candidate who prioritizes immigrant families, small businesses, drug rehabilitation, senior relief, and local development programs. He supports overhauling ICE and the immigration system and plans to push federal funding directly to community programs if elected.

Zeeshan Hafeez

Hafeez is running on a progressive platform focused on Medicare for All, free public education, a $20–$25 living wage, affordable housing, Social Security increases, and a Green New Deal. He opposes corporate influence and advocates abolishing ICE. He also emphasizes Latino voter outreach and a people-powered campaign. On foreign policy, he calls Israel an apartheid state, supports a right of return for Palestinians, and opposes unilateral U.S. military actions, including in Venezuela. He seeks systemic reform, social justice, and human rights domestically and internationally. He also advocates for accountability of leaders, including impeachment of Donald Trump for violations of war powers and other alleged offenses.

Early voting runs Feb. 17–27, the primary is March 3 and potential runoffs are set for May 26 if no candidate secures a majority.

Information based on interviews with Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink.