Central Texas flood victim wants to find the strangers who rescued her parents
"They mean the world to me," she said.
Kerrville Pets Alive said it's the hub for pet resources and recovery in Kerr County for the 40-mile stretch of the Guadalupe River.
TJ Ware and his family aid flood victims and first responders with supplies and mental health care.
Located off the Guadalupe River in Historic Old Ingram Loop, the shop was once filled floor to with lighting, decor and trinkets.
Volunteer pilots from North Texas deliver supplies to Central Texas flood zones in one of the group's most personal missions yet.
In what experts call "Flash Flood Alley," the terrain reacts quickly to rainfall steep slopes, rocky ground, and narrow riverbeds leave little time for warning.
Records released Tuesday show Camp Mystic met state regulations for disaster procedures, but details of the plan remain unclear.
Children across the state find healing through service, raising thousands for flood relief.
As grief ripples through North Texas, one church leans on faith, community, and compassion to begin healing after the deaths of eight young girls.
Gov. Greg Abbott says 161 people remain missing after catastrophic Central Texas flooding, as the death toll climbs to 109 and search efforts intensify.
A collective of highly trained chefs is working to ensure that the thousands helping in the Hill Country are supported in little ways that make a big difference.
As the Texas flood death toll surpasses 100, Gov. Abbott vows to keep searching until every missing person is found.
Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter Josh Weathers raised $337,000 for those affected by last week's Central Texas floods during a livestream benefit concert Monday night.
Retired Fort Worth police officer Jamie Stanford said her faith and her Texas pride drove her to Kerrville this week.
H-E-B said as part of its initial outreach, the company is working closely with the Red Cross, Kerr County officials and first responders.
According to his wife, Kori Green, Pat's younger brother John, his wife Julia and two of their children were swept away in flooding in Kerrville.
From July 10-July 31, North Texans can donate items at several locations throughout the Stockyards.
"Amid so much sorrow, we are inspired by the strength of the Texas community as it comes together during this incredibly difficult time," the group said.
For those affected by the Texas floods, the pain is overwhelming and the road to healing is uncertain.
While there's still hope in the Hill Country that survivors are still out here, finding bodies at least offers some level of comfort to the families who have been waiting four agonizing days.
Even those not affiliated with an organization are eager to help give back to the community after devastating floods.
Amid criticism of budget cuts at NWS, Sen. Ted Cruz defended the agency, saying meteorologists did their job and were not short-staffed during the early morning hours of July Fourth.
Roads disappeared under rushing water. Homes and businesses were submerged as the Fourth of July weekend turned into a rescue mission.
For days before catastrophic floods left parts of Central Texas inundated, the National Weather Service was tracking the chance of rain.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told CBS News Monday that the state of Texas could pay for storm sirens along the Guadalupe River.
It will be similar to Tuesday with isolated afternoon storms.
Texas Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson and Democratic State Rep. Joe Moody have launched a bipartisan fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $150,000 to support affected families, first responders, and the broader community affected by the deadly flooding in Central Texas. Patterson discusses the tragedy’s impact and calls for improved emergency preparedness in future legislative sessions.
President Trump said Sunday that he would have gone to Texas immediately but he would be "in their way."
