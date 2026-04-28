Hearing on Camp Mystic tragedy continues Tuesday in Austin

Texas lawmakers are back at the Capitol on Tuesday for another hearing into last summer's Fourth of July floods that killed more than 100 people across the Hill Country, including 27 girls at Camp Mystic.

The state House and Senate investigating committees are meeting jointly to hear testimony. On Monday, the lawmakers heard from Casey Garrett, the state's lead investigator assigned to examine what happened at Camp Mystic.

Garrett testified that despite well-documented major flood events at the camp dating back to 1932, Camp Mystic operated within what she described as a "complacent flood culture."

She outlined numerous safety shortcomings, including cabins without cell phones or radios, fewer counselors assigned per cabin than in previous years, and the absence of a formal evacuation plan. Garrett also told lawmakers that counselors consistently reported receiving no emergency training or drills for flooding scenarios.

"There was not a single person that said they were given any information," Garrett testified. "I mean, you look at what we do in schools, and have been doing for years with tornado drills and fire drills and active shooter drills. I mean, that's just unthinkable that these girls would have no training."