Texas Rangers join Camp Mystic flood investigation amid neglect allegations

The Texas Rangers are joining the investigation into Camp Mystic and the deadly July 4th floods.

In early July, more than 130 people were killed in catastrophic flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country region, including 27 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic, a private Christian summer camp for girls. In the days immediately after the flooding, officials said the Guadalupe River rose quickly and with little warning.

In September 2025, Camp Mystic announced it would reopen its Cypress Lake site in summer 2026.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are assisting the Department of State Health and Services (DSHS) in an investigation regarding complaints of neglect by the camp during the floods.

Camp Mystic families sue Texas officials after deadly July 4 flood

In February, several Camp Mystic families filed lawsuits against Texas officials after the deaths of their children who died in the July 4 floods last summer.

One of the lawsuits filed claims DSHS violated their daughters' "constitutional rights to life and bodily integrity."

DSHS inspection approved camp days before deadly flood, according to lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, DSHS licensed Camp Mystic despite its failure to comply with state law requiring youth camps to maintain a written and posted evacuation plan for each building. They allege the camp's emergency instructions directed campers to remain in their cabins during a flood, including in cabins that were located in designated flood zones along the Guadalupe River.

The DHS inspected and licensed the nearly 100-year-old camp two days before the flood that killed 27 campers and counselors, the lawsuit states.

The suit alleges that while officials inspected the camp annually, they knowingly licensed the camp despite the absence of a legally required evacuation plan.

DSHS previously told CBS News Texas that it does not comment on pending litigation.

Updated 2025 legislation mandates annual approval of evacuation plans, enhanced emergency training, and posting illuminated evacuation routes. In December of 2025, the camp announced that it was implementing safety upgrades and installing the new warning system.

After the parents' lawsuit, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick sent a letter to DSHS urging the agency not to issue a camp license to Camp Mystic in 2026, saying, "It would be naive to allow Camp Mystic to return to normal operations before all of the facts are known."

On Tuesday, Patrick said in a social media post that, with the Texas Rangers' investigation of Mystic Mystic, he is "doubling down" on DSHS not issuing a camping license for Camp Mystic until all investigations are complete and we know children are safe."