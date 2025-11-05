Exclusive: New messages show why Kerr County judge was absent in aftermath of deadly July 4th floods

Months after Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly faced criticism for being absent after the deadly July 4th flooding, newly released e-mails and text messages show he was at home looking after his wife, who was in "in shock… and worried about looters" after their own property experienced flooding.

Kelly, the county's chief executive officer, had planned to spend the Fourth of July at his family's lake house on Lake Travis, a two-hour drive from the county seat in Kerrville.

That's where he was at 5 a.m. when he received an emergency "code red" message from Kerr County warning people along the Guadalupe River to "evacuate… or get to high ground."

The river had overflowed its bounds, sweeping up people and homes in its path.

Texas Rangers would later identify 119 people killed in the floods.

It was nearly an hour and a half after the code red, at 6:27 a.m., though, when Kelly, still seemingly unaware of the situation's severity, wrote his emergency management coordinator, Dub Thomas:

"Just checking in… looks like our drought finally broke. How bad is it there… Emergency declaration time?"

An hour and a half after that, at 8:02 a.m., Kelly wrote he was headed back to Kerrville.

He asked that a disaster declaration be sent to the sheriff's office for him to sign.

At 10:20 a.m., the sheriff's dispatch confirmed he'd arrived.

A little after 11:30 a.m., the judge gave a press conference on the ongoing rescue efforts.

"Everyone is doing everything within their power to get these kids out," he told the public.

He also mentioned his own property had flooded.

"I'm happy to say the water did not get in the house. It got in my office, the fence, and the gate," he said.

It's not clear how long the county judge stayed in Kerrville before returning home, but at 7:19 p.m. that evening, he wrote he was "unable to come back into town tonight," explaining that his wife was "afraid of looting."

At 8:45 p.m., he checked in, asking about the arrival governor, lieutenant governor, and DPS colonel, and learned they were already on scene.

At 9 p.m., County Commissioner Tom Jones wrote the judge, "Are you getting any of my text?"

Kelly responded that he wasn't sure but said he was working to arrange for Sen. John Cornyn and Gov. Greg Abbott to be at a press conference the following day.

Jones replied that he was at that very moment in a briefing with the governor.

"I've been trying to reach you," he wrote.

He then told the county judge, "I need you here if possible."

Kelly, though, said, "No, I can't do that. My wife is still in shock for the flood and its loss of life and property (ours) and worried about looters. I need to take care of her this evening."

At a legislative hearing later that month, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blasted Kelly for being absent in his county's time of need.

"Judge Kelly, I never saw you on day one," Patrick told him. "You should have been here directing that response. That's your responsibility… Everyone was here that day, working their ass off, and you were nowhere to be found."

The judge recently announced he will not be running for re-election, a decision he said he made before the floods.