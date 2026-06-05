Collin County man charged with threatening President Trump

Federal authorities have arrested a Collin County man accused of making violent threats against President Donald Trump, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Prosecutors say Ronnie "Chip" Austin Jr., 56, of Allen, is charged with making threats against the President and transmitting threats in interstate commerce. Austin appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Aileen Goldman Durrett.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a Justice Department initiative targeting illegal immigration, cartels, transnational criminal organizations, and violent crime.

CBS News Texas says it will provide updates as more information becomes available.