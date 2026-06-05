Dallas City Council to vote on City Hall's future as relocation, repairs and redevelopment hang in the balance

The Dallas City Council is set to take a major step toward deciding the future of City Hall next week, with a special meeting scheduled for June 10 to consider relocating city operations, repairing the aging municipal building or possibly redeveloping the property.

According to a meeting agenda posted on X by CBS News Texas reporter Jack Fink, council members will receive a briefing on public safety facility needs, potential relocation sites for City Hall and the city's 911 operations center, as well as possible repair plans for the current City Hall building before voting on several related measures.

Dallas City Council to consider relocating City Hall and 911 operations

Among the proposals up for consideration is a resolution authorizing city staff to move forward with efforts to relocate City Hall functions. The measure would allow City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert to negotiate pre-development agreements, conduct due diligence on prospective sites and seek funding for those efforts.

Council members will also consider a similar proposal aimed at relocating Dallas' 911 call center and emergency operations facilities, which city officials have identified as critical public safety infrastructure.

A third item would authorize a phased repair strategy for the current City Hall building at 1500 Marilla St., while another would allow the city manager to pursue redevelopment opportunities for the property.

The agenda indicates city leaders will discuss real estate, financial, debt and facility planning issues during a public briefing before moving into closed session discussions related to potential property acquisitions and negotiations. Closed-session items specifically reference real estate discussions tied to the possible relocation of City Hall functions and 311, 911 and emergency operations facilities.

Repair costs topping $500 million fuel debate over City Hall's future

The special meeting follows the release of new estimates showing major repairs to the 47-year-old City Hall building could cost between $531 million and $611 million over the next six to 10 years.

The estimates have intensified a growing debate over whether Dallas should invest in the landmark building, relocate city operations elsewhere or pursue a combination of repairs and redevelopment.

Ducks swim in the fountain at Dallas City Hall Plaza on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images) The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images

City Hall, designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei and opened in 1978, has long been a symbol of Dallas government. However, city officials have spent months evaluating the building's long-term viability and the costs associated with maintaining and modernizing it.

Mayor Eric Johnson backs moving City Hall and redeveloping the site

In an exclusive interview with CBS Texas reporter Jack Fink, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the latest repair estimates have convinced him the city should move out of the building and redevelop the property.

"The numbers have now been proven multiple times to be accurate, and it would be very costly to stay," Johnson told Fink. "I would be in favor, for sure, of us saving the taxpayers considerable money by leaving this obsolete building."

Johnson said he supports selling the City Hall site for redevelopment, arguing the property could become a key part of Downtown Dallas' future growth and revitalization.

"That would make this location available for development, which I would also support," Johnson told CBS Texas. "I believe that will be a very, very big part of the future of downtown and its revitalization."

The mayor also said relocating City Hall to another building in or near downtown could cost less than repairing the current structure.

Johnson acknowledged he is uncertain whether enough council members currently support relocating City Hall but said he hopes the latest cost estimates will influence the discussion.

The debate comes as city leaders consider broader plans for Downtown Dallas. Johnson told Fink he envisions a future entertainment district connecting the convention center, Farmers Market, Arts District and Klyde Warren Park.

No final relocation site has been publicly identified. However, next week's votes would give city staff authority to advance negotiations, conduct due diligence and continue planning efforts tied to relocation and redevelopment options.

The special called meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, in the City Council Chambers at Dallas City Hall.