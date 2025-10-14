Texas lawmakers appointed to investigate Hill Country floods that killed 130 people

A group of Texas lawmakers has been appointed to investigative committees examining what went wrong — and what could have been prevented — during the deadly floods that hit Central Texas on July 4, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Monday.

The committees, created by Senate Resolution 2 and House Resolution 177 during the 89th Legislature, will examine the facts and circumstances surrounding the deadly flooding, Patrick said. He and Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows are also a part of the committees.

The Senate committee includes Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, chair; Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, vice chair; Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler; Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham; and Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio.

130 people died during the Central Texas floods

At least nine girls from North Texas were among the victims of the deadly July 4 flooding. At Camp Mystic, 27 campers and counselors died in what the camp and surviving campers described as "catastrophic flooding."

A total of 130 people died during the floods.

"The families who lost their precious daughters deserve answers, as do all Texans, on exactly what happened on July 4th," Patrick said. "Camp Mystic has not spoken publicly on the record as to what happened that morning. They will be invited to testify, as will others involved in this flooding event."

Camp Mystic to reopen Cypress Lake location

Less than three months after the devastating and deadly flooding in the Texas Hill Country, Camp Mystic announced plans to reopen its Cypress Lake location, which is separate from the part of the camp that flooded in July.

In an email sent to the families of the victims and obtained by the Associated Press, the camp said when it reopens, its planning and procedures will follow the "requirements of the camp safety legislation you bravely championed."

The announcement means that Camp Mystic Cypress Lake, a sister site that opened to campers in 2020, will reopen next summer. But the 99-year-old Camp Mystic Guadalupe site was too damaged to open next summer, according to the camp.

"In July, Texans were deeply saddened by the deadly flooding on the Guadalupe River, where amongst many others, 27 vibrant young girls were lost from one camp, Camp Mystic," Patrick said. "I was shocked to see Camp Mystic begin signing up campers for next year with so many questions unanswered about what happened that fateful morning.