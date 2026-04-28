At hearing, Texas lawmaker blasts operators of Camp Mystic "Y'all are not ready to handle kids"

During the second day of state legislative hearings, Texas lawmakers criticized and expressed frustration with the operators of Camp Mystic, where more than two dozen people were swept away in the deadly and horrific flooding in Central Texas on July 4, 2025.

As soon as the four directors of Camp Mystic sat down to testify about the tragedy at their camp, they had a message for the families of the 25 campers and two counselors who lost their lives in the severe flooding along the Guadalupe River.

"The anger at us not being able to keep them safe feels completely reasonable. I have no excuses," said one of the co-directors, Edward Eastland.

Lawmakers blast Camp Mystic leadership over deadly flood response

Republican State Sen. Charles Perry of Lubbock was blunt, telling the Eastland family they should not be allowed to operate their camp this summer.

"Y'all will not be an operator next session, next season if I can have anything to say of that because you just missed it, and it was tragic," he said.

Evacuation plan under fire

Later in the hearing, Perry repeated his comment, "Y'all are not ready to handle kids."

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has said for months now that he doesn't believe the camp should be allowed to reopen this summer.

Eastland family members acknowledged their father, Dick Eastland, who also died in the flooding, had insisted their evacuation plan for flooding was to shelter in place.

"We had an evacuation plan that wasn't required because we were not in the flood plain, but it said 'stay in your cabins, stay in place until notified by the office,'" Britt Eastland told lawmakers.

In response, Perry said that while FEMA had updated its floodplain maps and included the camp's cabins in 2011, Dick Eastland had gotten them carved out. "I want to squelch this floodplain conversation. There's a carve-out."

Republican State Rep. Morgan Meyer of Highland Park objected to the camp's evacuation plan.

"If there was an evacuation plan, you wouldn't have lost any girls," said Meyer. "That's just the reality of the situation."

Camp Mystic's directors said they have no plans to reopen their campus along the Guadalupe River this summer. But they said they still hope to reopen another one of their campuses and welcome 850 campers this summer.

State flags 22 safety deficiencies in Camp Mystic reopening application

However, the state told the camp last week that its application to reopen has 22 deficiencies, including their evacuation plan.

"We have already made corrections to those deficiencies that you named, and we will be submitting them today or tomorrow," Britt Eastland said.

There is still time for the state to review the camp's corrections.

Julie Sprunt Marshall, whose daughter, McKenzie, survived the flooding at Camp Mystic, pleaded with lawmakers not to allow the operators to reopen this summer.

"I'm asking this committee, please, to act," she said. "Do not let this camp reopen on the schedule and on the terms set by the people who failed our daughters."

During the hearing, it was revealed that Camp Mystic's directors still haven't officially reported to the state the deaths of their campers and counselors last year. Republican State Senator Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham urged Mary Liz Eastland to do so. "Ms. Eastland, report those 27 deaths. Don't be above the law. Please. Please. I'm begging you."

Last year, state lawmakers passed legislation requiring a variety of safety measures at summer camps, along with new equipment to warn people along the Guadelupe River of potentially deadly flooding. Lawmakers will likely consider additional legislation when their next legislative session begins in January.

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