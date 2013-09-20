Venezuelan immigrant living in DFW worries about deportations with Trump reelection
Maria Fernanda Martinez came to the U.S. from Venezuela under a Biden administration humanitarian parole program.
Maria Fernanda Martinez came to the U.S. from Venezuela under a Biden administration humanitarian parole program.
On Election Day, among the Americans heading to the polls to vote, will be millions of naturalized citizens.
A recent report lays out the role immigrants play in the city's labor force.
"I am a Texan, for all intents and purposes," Juan Carlos Cerda said. "I just don't have that permanent legal status that says I can stay here."
"It's just really special and I hope we can have these protections and a path to citizenship one day."
Founded about a year ago, the league is made up almost entirely of immigrants from Latin America.
The issues at the border are multifaceted, but one of the problems is how long the asylum process can last.
It's a complicated process that not everyone qualifies for.
Hysterectomies, fibroid removal and endometriosis resection are among the procedures being performed.
The FBI said it was aware of "the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country."
The force of the crash, which took place about 4:15 p.m., resulted in debris over the freeway.
For the first time in years, the State of Texas is confirming the sighting of a mountain lion in North Texas.
Officials also said that Liam Payne died from a fall, and did not jump from the balcony of his hotel.
North Texas faces a chance of isolated storms and increased rain coverage leading into the weekend, with strong to severe storms expected Friday.
Hysterectomies, fibroid removal and endometriosis resection are among the procedures being performed.
The city is handing out cases of water to impacted residents Thursday until 10 p.m. at the Heights Recreation Center.
The FBI said it was aware of "the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country."
The force of the crash, which took place about 4:15 p.m., resulted in debris over the freeway.
A Collin County man is facing an extremely rare traffic citation after an encounter that was caught on video.
The CBS Data Team learned there are about 5600 mail thefts reported every year in the North Texas region- that's more than 15 reported thefts a day.
For the past six months, the CBS News Texas I-Team has spoken with more than a dozen Medicare recipients who reported fraudulent activity on their accounts.
The officer was pursuing a stolen car in South Fort Worth when he collided with 57-year-old Andre Craig, who was killed in the crash.
Mothers Against Police Brutality accuses DPD of a "half century of unaccountable police brutality."
The Federal Reserve announced its second interest rate cut of 2024, but Trump's economic priorities could impact future policy.
Maria Fernanda Martinez came to the U.S. from Venezuela under a Biden administration humanitarian parole program.
President Biden addressed the nation on the election results and the transition of power, with his predecessor set to return to the White House.
After President-elect Donald Trump's victory, revisit some standout moments that marked the 2024 presidential race.
In the 2024 election, Democratic hopes of flipping the biggest Republican-run county in the nation were largely dashed.
At Fort Worth ISD's North Side High School, the sounds of an American sport on the field meet mariachi music in the stands.
With new foods, such as the "Drowning Taquitos" and the "Beso de Angel," Tony's Taco Shop owners say they don't take their success for granted.
Latinas in Tech DFW started back up last year after the pandemic. They have lots of opportunities for Latinas to network, connect, and learn new skills.
Anchor Ken Molestina shows us how he makes his Cuban coffee for the CBS News Texas newsroom.
Del Olmo, who has played golf his entire life, recalls how rare the sport was for people like him growing up in Mexico City.
As more seniors fall victim to financial scams, citizens and lawmakers search for stronger consumer protections.
Following an I-Team investigation, Sunnova Energy is facing legal action from nearly a dozen Texas families.
A viral TikTok recipe that includes melting Jolly Ranchers landed a 9-year-old in the hospital with severe burns.
Richardson residents continue to recover from storms that hit North Texas with winds that created debris and damages to homes.
A string of recalls connected to Wisconsin-based supplier Schreiber Foods has now extended to Aldi stores after similar recalls at Hy-Vee and other grocery chains.
The FDA says oral phenylephrine, used in many over-the-counter cough and cold medicines, "is not effective as a nasal decongestant."
Struggling families pay as much as 60 cents per dollar in fees when paying for school lunches electronically, according to CFPB report.
The "Dawson's Creek" alum shared the news on Sunday and said that despite the diagnosis, there is "reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."
There has been one death in a severe E. coli outbreak that affected dozens of people. That victim lived in Grand Junction, and his family there says they have not filed a lawsuit against McDonald's or anyone involved.
Recalled products were sent to distributors in 35 states and sold on Amazon, Dynarex said in notice posted by FDA.
Seventeen thousand workers depend on those containers to arrive by train or truck transport inside southern Dallas County’s International Inland Port.
Following an I-Team investigation, Sunnova Energy is facing legal action from nearly a dozen Texas families.
Elliott Hill is a TCU graduate and currently serves on the school's board of trustees.
Chevron Corporation announced Friday it would relocate its headquarters from San Ramon to Houston, Texas before the end of the year.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee filed a federal lawsuit this week alleging Prime, Logan Paul's energy drink company, of infringing on the committee's trademarks.
The Bulls played their second consecutive game without leading scorer Zach LaVine, who has a right adductor strain.
NASCAR issued $600,000 in fines and suspended nine team members from three different teams on Tuesday for alleged race manipulation at Martinsville Speedway.
The Panthers traded wide receiver Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys, as well as a 2025 7th-round draft pick in exchange for a 2025 4th-round pick.
The Rangers had expected Eovaldi to decline the option, but would still like to re-sign the 34-year-old right-hander and Texas native.
The QB1 suffered a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Officials also said that Liam Payne died from a fall, and did not jump from the balcony of his hotel.
The mystery song is called "Subways of Your Mind," and was recorded by a little-known 1980s German band called FEX.
NASCAR issued $600,000 in fines and suspended nine team members from three different teams on Tuesday for alleged race manipulation at Martinsville Speedway.
Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music legend who collaborated with everyone from Michael Jackson to Frank Sinatra, has died at 91, his family announced.
The "Dawson's Creek" alum shared the news on Sunday and said that despite the diagnosis, there is "reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."
Check out photos of cars, trucks and SUV's on display this year at the Texas Auto Show at the State Fair of Texas.
We take a look back at Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia's time in Dallas.
Stars, stripes and plenty of fun in the sun is how Fort Worth celebrates the Fourth of July.
Severe storms made way across North Texas on May 28, leaving behind a path of destruction.
Damage from across North Texas that was left behind by two tornadoes on May 25.