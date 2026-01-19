North Texas pastor who self-deported could return to U.S. sooner than thought after change in visa policy

The Gordon pastor who was forced to self-deport with his family last year because of an immigration policy will be returning a lot sooner than expected, thanks to an about-face in that policy.

Pastor Albert Oliveira said that prayers were definitely answered for him and for thousands of foreign-born religious workers who are caught up in a visa backlog.

Oliveira has been back in his home country of Brazil since November, but says thanks to this new rule change, he could be back in Gordon in about a month and a half.

Immigration rule change speeds return for religious workers

Oliveira's R-1 visa, which allowed him and his young family to be in the U.S. as a religious worker, was expiring, and he had to leave the country for a year before re-applying.

Now, the change in rule for the thousands of R-1 visa holders like him makes it so they can immediately reapply for a new visa after leaving the U.S., instead of having to wait 12 months out of the country to do so.

It was the news Oliveira had been hoping and praying for.

"It was a roller coaster of emotions, but in a good way," he said of learning the change in policy. "It was a burst of emotions towards... now we have a direction, now we know what to do. Now we can start making plans."

His current plan is to send an application package to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

They'll set up an interview with embassy officials in Brazil, where final permission would be given for him and his family to return.

Pastor hopes to reunite with church by Easter

"I know it sounds cliché, it's the answer every pastor is going to give, but man, I really miss my church," Oliveira said. "I am looking forward to being back by Easter so that I can celebrate Easter with my church."

Immigration policy changes in the U.S. lately have been swift, and this is one that immigration attorney Paul Hunker says is favorable to religious workers from abroad.

"We have a shortage of priests in the Dallas diocese, for example, and to make that priest stay out of the country for a year before they can come back doesn't make sense," said Hunker. "I think whoever talked to the Trump administration convinced them of that."

"For those that are part of this justice being done, for religious workers, for churches, for communities around, it goes a big thank you," Oliveira said.

Oliveira said he has been offering pastoral services and sermons via video conferencing from Brazil to his church in Gordon.

But, if all goes well for him, he hopes to be able to do it in person again sometime in March.