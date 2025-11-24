Trump's support among Latinos slips over immigration and economic policies, Pew report shows

In the 2024 election, President Donald Trump made gains with Latino voters, particularly with Latino men. A year later, according to a new report, the president's support among Latinos is slipping.

A new Pew Research Center report shows a majority of Latinos disapprove of the Trump administration's policies on immigration and the economy, two of the key issues the president campaigned on.

Sixty-one percent of Latinos said Trump's policies have made economic conditions worse, with nearly half saying they have struggled to pay for food, housing or medical expenses in the past year.

The Pew report also mentioned that 65% of Latinos disapprove of the Trump administration's immigration policies. Nearly half said the administration's deportation activities make them feel less safe, while 12% said they feel more safe, the report said.

More than half of Latinos surveyed said they have serious concerns about their place in the U.S., up from 48% in 2019. For the first time in nearly two decades of Pew Research Center Hispanic Surveys, most Latinos said their situation has worsened in the past year.

While the report shows Latino support for Trump declining overall, there is still a sharp divide based on whether respondents voted for him in 2024. For example, 81% of Latino Trump voters said they approve of the president's job performance, compared to about 0% of Latino Harris voters and 27% of all Latino voters.

This report is based on Pew Research Center's National Survey of Latinos, an October survey of 8,046 U.S. adults. Read the full report here.