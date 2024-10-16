New U.S. citizens share why they plan to vote in November

DALLAS – In early October, more than 200 immigrants from 48 different countries became U.S. citizens at the University of North Texas at Dallas. The university and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services called it one of the biggest citizenship ceremonies in recent years.

Surrounded by family, the new citizens sang along to the national anthem, recited the nationalization oath and many registered to vote at booths set up right outside of where the ceremony took place.

These 200 new Americans will be part of a growing population in the U.S. One in 10 eligible voters in this country is a naturalized citizen, according to Pew Research.

Voting is a privilege Ana Juarez, an interpreter and translator who's from El Salvador, said she'll take advantage of. While she didn't say who she's voting for, she did share the issues most important to her.

"Immigration, women's rights and just the fact that I think we need someone with decency and someone who doesn't divide us, but brings us together," Juarez said.

Christian Okenwa, a truck driver who came to the U.S. from Nigeria in 2017, said he's dreamed about this moment for a long time. He compared his new status to "coming out of darkness to the light."

"What's important to me is just democracy," Okenwa said. "Where we come from, we don't have this kind of system."

Both Okenwa and Juarez registered to vote after the ceremony. Juarez said she'll feel pride the first time she casts her ballot.

Christian Okenwa and Ana Juarez are two of 200 immigrants who became naturalized citizens in Dallas in early October. CBS News Texas

"I think it's a very important milestone for me," she said. "I've always wanted to make my voice heard, and this is finally the moment that I get to do it."

In fiscal year 2024 alone, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in North Texas has naturalized more than 60,000 new citizens. Last year, across the country, nearly 900,000 immigrants were naturalized.