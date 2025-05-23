ICE arrests immigrants at Dallas courthouse amid new deportation tactic

DALLAS — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested several immigrants who showed up for their scheduled hearings at the Dallas federal courthouse on Friday.

The detentions come on the heels of similar arrests earlier this week in immigration courts across the country.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested several immigrants who showed up for their scheduled hearings at the Dallas federal courthouse on Friday. CBS News Texas

According to attorneys, this is part of a new tactic by the Trump administration to fast-track the removal of migrants who arrived in the U.S. in the past two years. With millions caught in the backlog, it can normally take years for those seeking relief to go through the immigration court process.

Under the direction of the Department of Homeland Security, ICE attorneys are dropping cases against some migrants, removing their temporary protected status, and making them immediately eligible for arrest and deportation. This is happening during what's called a master calendar docket, a check-in early in the immigration case process.

Dallas immigration attorney Haim Vasquez said the Board of Immigration Appeals recently greenlit this effort under a provision that refers to the arrest and deportation of those classified as "arriving aliens."

Friday afternoon, a CBS News Texas crew saw two immigrants arrested by plainclothes ICE agents. Witnesses said several others were arrested that morning.

DHS defends immigration policy shift

In an emailed statement to CBS News Texas Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security wrote:

"Secretary Noem is reversing Biden's catch-and-release policy that allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be let loose on American streets. This administration is once again implementing the rule of law.

"Most aliens who illegally entered the United States within the past two years are subject to expedited removals. Biden ignored this legal fact and chose to release millions of illegal aliens, including violent criminals, into the country with a notice to appear before an immigration judge. ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been.

"If they have a valid credible fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to a swift deportation."

Legal expert calls policy "aggressive"

Immigration attorney Paul Hunker, who formerly served as chief counsel for ICE in Dallas, called this new development an "aggressive" use of DHS's arrest and removal authority.

In a written statement, Hunker said: "The Department of Homeland Security is taking people out of removal proceedings, many of whom have pending relief applications, and expeditiously removing them. It is unprecedented for them to programmatically work with ICE attorneys and immigration judges to dismiss cases and remove people under expedited proceedings."