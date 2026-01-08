How more Texas law enforcement agencies are working with federal immigration authorities

Nearly a year into his presidency, Donald J. Trump has taken significant action to follow through on his campaign promise of ramping up deportations. One part of his strategy has involved deputizing some local and state police forces through a decades-old federal program.

The job of enforcing immigration laws has typically been the responsibility of federal law enforcement agencies. However, since 1996, state and local law enforcement agencies, like police departments and sheriff's offices, have been able to partner with the Department of Homeland Security to conduct some of those immigration enforcement duties through a voluntary program called 287(g).

The program gives deputies or officers with state and local departments the authority to carry out some immigration duties, either in the field or in jails.

While the program isn't new, it's dramatically grown in Texas over the past 12 months. In December of 2024, there were 26 total 287(g) agreements in Texas. As of last month, there were 254.

That number will only grow this upcoming year. A state law passed last legislative session requires nearly all county sheriffs to enter into a 287(g) agreement. Counties must be in compliance by Dec. 1.

Program's controversies

The program has come under scrutiny, with immigration activists worried it leads to racial profiling and can drain police resources.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux cited that concern during a city council meeting last November, when he explained his decision to reject a $25 million offer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enroll in the program.

"You take 250 officers away from patrol, it would hurt us really bad," said Comeaux at the time. "Call times would skyrocket."

But those enrolled say there are misconceptions about the program.

"No one is raiding schools or churches," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourne. Tarrant County has been enrolled in the jail model of 287(g) for years. "They are going after selected targets that are criminal."