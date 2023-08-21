Hilary live updates: Center of storm moves into SoCal, brings high risk of flash flooding

Hilary live updates: Center of storm moves into SoCal, brings high risk of flash floodingget the free app
Tropical Storm Hilary continues to make landfall in greater Los Angeles. The National Weather Service has a flash flood warning in effect until 3 a.m. Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, Ventura County is experiencing life-threating flooding, and the Inland Empire and mountains are at high risk of flash floods. San Bernardino and Riverside Counties have been issued evacuation orders, and Orange County has been issued evacuation warnings.
Watch CBS News Los Angeles for the latest news on road and school closures, evacuation orders, and warnings in your neighborhood.
Quick Links: Warnings and Evacuations | List of Emergency Shelters | Latest Weather Videos and Radars
Torrential rain creates a massive river of mud and debris in Wrightwood
The rain inundated Wrightwood creating a massive mud and debris flow in Wrightwood.
LA community colleges to close campuses Monday
The Los Angeles Community Colleges District has urged all of its schools to close campuses on Monday.
"The safety and well-being of everyone in the District is our priority," said Dr. Francisco C. Rodriguez, Chancellor of LACCD. "I am confident that by prioritizing safety and flexibility, we can continue to uphold our standards of excellence and service for students and our community, even in challenging situations.
NWS reports record rainfall totals throughout Southern California
Tropical Storm Hilary has brought record rainfall totals for much of Southern California.
Here are today's totals compared to the previous records for August 20th, according to the National Weather Service:
- Downtown Los Angeles has seen 1.53 inches of rain as of 6:45 p.m. Its previous record of .03 inch was set in 1906.
- LAX has seen an estimated 1.28 inches of rain, shattering its record set over two decades ago.
- Long Beach Airport saw 1.56 inches of rain. Its previous record was set in 2002 was only a trace set amount.
- Today, 1.61 inches of rain fell on Burbank's Bob Hope Airport — shattering its previous record of .01 inch set in 1983.
- Lancaster recorded a whopping 2.62 inches of rain so far. Its previous record of 1.80 inches was set on Aug 16, 1983. This is the first time rainfall has been observed on Aug. 20 since officials started recording it in 1945.
Downed power lines close all lanes of I-15 in Barstow
A downed power line, caused by a reported lightning strike, has closed all lanes of I-15 in Barstow as powerful waves of Tropical Storm Hilary sweep through the high desert area.
Flooding causes closure of I-10, SR-57 interchange
The transition between I-10 and SR-57 has been shut down due to flooding, according to a SigAlert from California Highway Patrol.
Tropical Storm Hilary hits Palm Springs, floods roads in Thousand Palms
Tropical Storm Hilary has pounded Palm Springs as it makes its way toward more parts of the Inland Empire.
The rainfall has caused heavy flooding in the Palm Desert, specifically in Thousand Palms.
intense winds were also expected to hit the region. Prior to reaching Palm Springs, Hilary was dishing out max sustained winds at around 50 mph.
Fontana Unified School District cancels classes "due to severe weather conditions"
Fontana Unified School District is the latest district to cancel classes on Monday, citing "severe weather conditions" caused by Tropical Storm Hilary.
However, the district office will remain open and maintenance teams will continue to work to ensure that campuses are safe and ready for students' return on Tuesday.
Pasadena City College closes campuses on Monday
Pasadena City College is the latest educational facility to close all campuses on Monday out of an extreme abundance of caution due to Tropical Storm Hilary, with peak activity expected to occur during overnight hours.
"All college events & gatherings scheduled for Mon. are canceled," said a tweet from PCC.
Life-threatening flooding in parts of Ventura County
There is life-threatening flooding in Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service.
The office said the "dangerous flooding" is in the area between Point Dume, Point Mugu, Camarillo, Westlake Village, Somis and Spanish Hills.
In a later tweet, the NWS said there are cars stuck in flooded roads of Spanish Hills with local fire agencies conducting swift water rescues.
DoorDash suspends operations due to storm
Popular food delivery system, DoorDash, has temporarily suspended all operations in Los Angeles County due to the powerful winter storm.
The company opted to activate their "Severe Weather Protocol" as a precautionary measure as Tropical Storm Hilary's center begins to move through Southern California, expected to bring heavy rain and potential flash flooding.
All operations will be suspended until 11 a.m. Monday evening, at which point drivers will be able to resume their deliveries. DoorDash noted that the decision is subject to change pending evolving weather conditions.
"This significant tropical storm has brought several inches of rain and flash floods across Southern California," said DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg. "To keep our community safe, DoorDash is activating its Severe Weather Protocol and temporarily suspending our operations in parts of Southern California."
DoorDash has already opted to suspend operations in dozens of other locations due to the storm, including San Diego County, Palm Springs, Indio, the Imperial Valley, Barstow, Julian and Newberry Springs.
"We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult weather conditions and look forward to resuming operations when it is safe to do so."
Correction: We initially reported that operations were also suspended in Santa Clarita County, which is not a real county but rather a large city within Los Angeles County limits.
William S. Hart Union School District closes campuses
Due to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary, the Williams S. Hart Union School District has followed suit with many other local districts in the area, opting to cancel classes on Monday.
"With the heart of the storm still on its way, it is not possible for us to know with certainty whether we will be dealing with significant storm related issues tomorrow morning," said a statement from Superintendent Mike Muhlman.
Pasadena Unified School District cancels classes on Monday
Pasadena Unified School District has canceled classes on Monday.
"We want everyone to stay safe and avoid any unnecessary travel or exposure to dangerous road conditions. Some employees must report to their work sites at 10 a.m.," the district tweeted.
Part of Santa Clarita road collapses into storm water
The City of Santa Clarita is asking travelers to avoid a part of Sand Canyon Road after parts of it collapsed.
According to the city, the road damage is on the northbound side of Sand Canyon Road near Soledad Canyon Road.
Officials have also shutdown one lane on the westbound side of Soledad Canyon Road between Oaks Springs Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road for debris removal.
Rialto Unified cancels classes on Monday
The Rialto Unified School District has canceled classes on Monday because of the looming effects of Tropical Storm Hilary.
"Due to the severe weather conditions later this evening, into tomorrow, the Rialto USD will be closing schools and all support sites tomorrow, Monday, August 21, 2023," the district tweeted. "This decision was made for the safety and well-being of our students and staff. On behalf of the RUSD Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, we hope that our families and staff remain safe during the severity of Hurricane Hilary. Thank you and good evening."
President Biden issues statement on Tropical Storm Hilary
President Joe Biden released a statement regarding Tropical Storm Hilary and the federal response dispatched to the area due to the potential impacts dealt by the powerful weather event.
"As soon as Tropical Storm Hilary's path became clear, my Administration took immediate action to prepare. At my direction, FEMA deployed to California federal personnel and supplies that can be surged to impacted communities. The U.S. Coast Guard pre-positioned aircraft to allow for rapid response and search-and-rescue efforts. My Administration also deployed federal personnel to Nevada to ensure the state has additional support, and we will continue to coordinate with California, Nevada, and Arizona on any resources they might need.
This afternoon I spoke to California Governor Gavin Newsom about the emergency preparedness measures in place, and the initial response to Tropical Storm Hilary. I continue to be briefed on our preparedness efforts, and the storm's potential impact - including flooding. My Administration stands ready to provide additional assistance as requested. I urge people to take this storm seriously, and listen to state and local officials.
We are also closely monitoring the earthquake that occurred in Southern California, and any resulting impacts."
Bass and Newsom hold press conference to deliver updates on Tropical Storm Hilary
Mayor Karen Bass, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other local official deliver the latest updates for Tropical Storm Hilary.
Live Interactive Radar
You can track the storm anytime using our Interactive radar, above.
Swift water rescue teams on standby
With so much rain battering Southern California, various fire departments have prepositioned swift water rescue teams ahead of the worst of Tropical Storm Hilary. Mike Rogers walks us through the process, and what those teams have been up to so far.
List of emergency shelters in Southern California
We are compiling a list of emergency shelters activated for Tropical Storm Hilary.
Here is a list of emergency shelters open in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Reports of minor damage from Ojai after 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits
Ross Palombo reports from Ojai, where he speaks with the owner of a local wine shop who had thousands of dollars of reserve merchandise shatter as a result of a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the area early Sunday afternoon.
LAUSD cancels classes on Monday due to storm
Los Angeles Unified School District has canceled classes on Monday due to the possible impacts still being dealt by Tropical Storm Hilary, which is currently sweeping through Southern California.
"We make these decision after going through a significant number of considerations," Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said during a press conference on Sunday. "Tomorrow there will be no schools active across Los Angeles Unified, all before and after programming ... everything will be shut down."
School is expected to resume as normal on Tuesday morning, but is subject to change.
Southwest, Frontier flights suspended at Ontario Airport
Two airliners have suspended all flights at Ontario Airport on Sunday and Monday. The suspensions from Southwest will last from 12 p.m. Sunday through 10:30 a.m. Monday. Frontier has stopped all flights for the remainder of Sunday and all of Monday.
Cal State LA cancels classes on Monday
California State University, Los Angeles has canceled classes on Monday.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Cal State LA is making important scheduling changes for Monday due to Tropical Storm Hilary. Classes will be canceled and faculty and staff should plan to work from home. Check campus email for full details," officials tweeted.
Hilary isn't keeping some from visiting Disneyland
Come rain, or come shine, patrons grabbed their rain gear and headed to the "happiest place on Earth" Sunday, taking advantage of ride wait times as low as five minutes! For more information, click here.
As Tropical Storm Hilary takes aim, the LA River's water levels rise near the CBS Broadcast Center
Hilary anticipated to bring between 6- to 10- inches of rain in the mountains
A list of evacuation orders and warnings for Southern California
We have an updating list of evacuation orders and warnings for Southern California as Tropical Storm Hilary arrives in the area.
KCAL News will update this list of evacuation orders and warnings as soon as we get them.
Alert urges residents to avoid water contact at LA County beaches
Flash Flood Warning: LA and Ventura Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.
The warning applies to Southern Los Angeles County and Southeastern Ventura County.
LA County areas affected:
- Long Beach
- Malibu
- Hollywood
- Beverly Hills
- Universal City
- Downtown Los Angeles
- Griffith Park
- Culver City
- Inglewood
- Burbank
- North Hollywood
- Venice
- Santa Monica
- Van Nuys
- Encino
- Manhattan Beach
- Alhambra
- Hermosa Beach
Ventura Cunty areas affected:
- Thousand Oaks
- Simi Valley
Big Bear bracing for 5- to 7- inches of rain
Hilary Makes Landfall
LAUSD to announce at 4 p.m. Sunday if classes will resume Monday
A flood advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for LA County
Evacuation warnings, orders in effect as Tropical Storm Hilary advances
The entire island of Catalina is under an evacuation warning; all 4,200 residents are asked to voluntarily leave the island. It is among several communities that are either under evacuation orders or evacuation warnings.
When is the heaviest rain expected to fall?
Hilary impacting classes Monday
- Bear Valley Unified School District Schools: Schools closed Monday.
"Stay safe, stay home, and stay informed", says Bass
Mayor Bass says a lot of work has been done to prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary. Bass says there are a few critical areas of focus, including protecting the life and property of Angelenos.
Emergency shelters open in LA County
Hope the Mission is opening emergency shelters throughout Los Angeles County to provide temporary refuge, offering protection from the storm's impact and access to basic necessities such as food, water, and shelter from the storm, including at North Hollywood RC, 11430 Chandler Blvd, 91601 Parks and Recreation Centers; and Lake View Terrace, 11075 Foothill Blvd LA 91342 Parks and Recreation Centers.
Cajon Pass anticipated to be hardest hit
Forecasters say areas within 20 miles of Cajon Pass to be the wettest, with upwards of 10 inches of rain by Monday morning.
Residents north of Banning advised to leave
The area north of Banning is now under an evacuation order, upgraded from a warning. Residents advised to leave due to advancing storm.
Hilary spurs theme park closures
The advancing storm is causing multiple theme parks to close, including Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor and Knott's Berry Farm, including Soak City and the California Marketplace.
Evacuation warnings issued for Riverside County
Officials have issued evacuation warnings for Beaumont, Banning and Hemet; residents asked to voluntarily leave ahead of storm.
Pacific Surfliner cancelations
Pacific Surfliner has canceled several trains today, due to Hilary:
- Train 562
- Train 573
- Train 580
- Train 591
Trains 794 & 761 are canceled between LA and San Diego through Monday.
Power outages reported in the Inland Empire
Several power outages have been reported in the Inland Empire, including in Moreno Valley and southern Hemet. There are also outages in southern Temecula. No power problems have been reported in the LA-area.
KCAL News is live
Watch full coverage as Hilary begins to bring rain across Southern California.
- 5 a.m. - 6 a.m.
- 6 a.m. - 7 a.m.
- 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
- 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
You can watch locally on KCAL on via the CBS News app on any device, Pluto TV or the CBS News channel on Roku and Samsung TV Plus!
How much rain can SoCal expect?
You've been hearing about it all weekend, Hurricane Hilary is predicted to bring "historic" levels of rain and could cause "catastrophic flooding." But, just how much rain is actually heading towards Southern California? Markina Brown gives you the latest on predicted precipitation totals with the tropical storm quickly moving in. Spoiler Alert: It's a lot!
Additional cancelations, closures announced with Hilary looming
More Los Angeles area events have been canceled due to Hurricane Hilary.
What happens when the tropical storm makes landfall?
With just hours until Hurricane Hilary is expected to make it's way into Southern California, Markina Brown walks us through the timeline for the powerful tropical storm, what to expect and when weather will return to normal.
When will the heaviest rain hit your city?
Watch as Markina Brown breaks it down hour-by-hour and shows you exactly what to expect as Hilary makes its way across Southern California.
Disneyland parks to close early on Sunday due to storm
Both Disneyland theme parks in Southern California will close early on Sunday as Hurricane Hilary moves closer to Southern California.
The storm, which is currently a category 1 hurricane, is expected weaken into a tropical storm, but will still bring high-powered winds and severe rainfall to the area in what would be the first landfall of a tropical storm in the region since the 1930s.
As a result, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are closing an hour earlier than they normally would.
Mayor Bass activates LA's Emergency Operations Center
Mayor Karen Bass announced late Saturday that Los Angeles' Emergency Operation Center would be activated at Level 2 ahead of the looming hurricane off the coast of Mexico.
The center has been activated to "prepare for and manage expected results of the first landfall of a tropical storm in Southern California in more than 80 years," according to the EOC's website.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to category 1
As Hurricane Hilary continues to close in on Southern California, the powerful storm has been downgraded to a category 1, which still produces winds between 74 and 95 miles per hour.
The National Hurricane Center advises residents to prepare for potential impacts as soon as possible, with the storm expected to make landfall late Saturday evening, moving into the United States as early as Sunday morning.
They said that the storm could bring a "potentially historic amount of rainfall" and "catastrophic flooding impacts," despite weakening from category 4 to category 1 on Saturday.
How you can protect your valuables ahead of a natural disaster
The toughest thing to lose in a storm are those you can't replace — like photos, important documents and family heirlooms.
While Southern California is no stranger to natural disasters, with the looming threat of an earthquake or wildfire always present, hurricanes are definitely out of the norm for many.
What's the difference between a hurricane and a tropical storm?
Confused about the difference between a tropical disturbance and a tropical wave? Category 3 hurricane versus a category 1? We have the answers.
Evacuation orders issued for parts of San Bernardino County; warnings issued for OC
As a category 2 hurricane closes in on Baja California, predicted to bring heavy rains and possible flooding to Southern California, officials have issued evacuation orders and warnings for residents living in areas that could be severely impacted.
Though an earlier warning was issued in San Bernardino County on Saturday, officials opted to make the order mandatory at 7:15 p.m. ahead of the expected deluge.
Everything you should know about Hurricane Hilary
KCAL News Meteorologist Markina Brown provides an in depth look at Hurricane Hilary, including why the powerful storm continues to weaken in severity as it moves towards Southern California and how much rain can be expected in the coming days.
OC, San Diego state beaches temporarily closed due to storm
The California Department of Parks and Recreation has ordered a temporary closure of all San Diego and Orange County state beaches and several state parks in the path of Hurricane Hilary.
City of LA has "mobilized and is ready" for Hurricane Hilary, city leaders say
The city of Los Angeles has "mobilized and is ready" for landfall of Hurricane Hilary with city departments prepared to respond to any potential crisis, officials said on Saturday.
"Whether it be wildfires or earthquakes, the city is prepared," Mayor Karen Bass said during a news conference at City Hall on Friday, surrounded by the general managers of several city departments. "We're not waiting for the storm to hit. We have already began working 24/7 to be ahead of the curve and to be ready as soon as the storm reaches our shores."
Residents gearing up ahead of possible flooding caused by hurricane
Residents throughout Southern California were busy shoring up homes and businesses ahead of the potential impact dealt by Hurricane Hilary over the weekend, which could bring severe flooding.
In Orange County, dozens of people could be seen filling sand bags and stocking up on supplies hours before the storm was projected to make landfall in Baja California.
Just north in Long Beach, volunteers and workers teamed up to build massive sand berms along the coast to protect homes in the area.
Has California ever had a hurricane?
Yes. A hurricane in 1858 hit San Diego with 75 mph winds— what would now be considered a Category 1. The hurricane, which caused extensive wind damage, is considered the only actual hurricane to hit the West Coast, according to National Weather Service.
Running list of canceled events, closures caused by hurricane
As Hurricane Hilary makes its way up Mexico's coast and with a tropical storm warning in effect for much of Southern California, many weekend events have been canceled and rescheduled throughout the area.
When is heaviest rain predicted to hit SoCal?
Markina Brown walks us through an hour-by-hour look at when the heaviest rainfall is expected to hit Southern California as the massive Hurricane Hilary continues on its path towards the area.
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for SoCal due to tropical storm
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for a large portion of Southern California ahead of Hurricane Hilary's landfall late Saturday.
The powerful tropical storm, which is currently labeled as a category 2 hurricane, is expected to bring "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" to Baja California, as well as Southern California, lasting through Monday.
What can Southland residents expect ahead of Hurricane Hilary?
Evelyn Taft and the other KCAL meteorologists are actively tracking Hurricane Hilary and its path through Southern California. Here are some quick, easy to read bullet points from Evelyn outlining things you need to know:
- Timing looks on track for late Sunday/early Monday but we will continue to refine the timing.
- A flood watch will be issued on Sunday and continue through Monday.
- Rainfall is still on track for 1-2" but could we get locally higher amounts.
- Tropical Storm Force winds will be possible over our coastal waters.
When is Hilary projected to hit SoCal?
Hurricane Hilary is expected to hit Southern California with heavy rainfall as early as this weekend after it makes its way up Mexico's Baja California peninsula.
While forecasters said the storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, the tropical storm could bring a maximum amount of 10 inches, across portions of Baja California through Sunday night, with the possibility of flash flooding.
Precipitation is projected late Saturday evening across Southern California.
Catalina residents and visitors urged to leave now
On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued an advisory to visitors and residents on Catalina Island urging them to leave the Island.
"Due to a forecast of storm impacts and possibly prolonged utility outages, Catalina Island residents and visitors, especially those with medical, access and functional needs, are advised to leave the island on August 19. Departure via Catalina Express is recommended at your earliest opportunity. Visit alertla.org for more information."
Tropical Storm Hilary isn't keeping some from heading to Disneyland Park in Anaheim. Video at the park shows patrons in rain gear and ponchos. For more information, visit: Tropical Storm Hilary isn't keeping some away from "happiest place on Earth"