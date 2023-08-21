Watch CBS News

Palm Springs hit hard by Tropical Storm Hilary

Jason Allen reports from Palm Springs, one of the areas hit hardest by Tropical Storm Hilary on Sunday. Considerable flooding, mudflows and road closures galore created an unfamiliar situation for many residents of the normally arid climate.
