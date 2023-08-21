Watch CBS News
Local News

Here is a list of emergency shelters for those impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Here is a list of emergency shelters open in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. 

Los Angeles:

  • Echo Park Community Center - 313 Patton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026. For more information, call (213) 481-1033.
  • North Hollywood Senior Center - 5301 Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA. For more information, call (818) 763-7651.
  • Lake View Terrace Recreation Center - 11075 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91342. For more information, call (818) 899-8087.
  • Central Park Recreation Center - 1357 E. 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011. For more information, call (213) 485-4435.
  • Stoner Recreation Center - 1835 Stoner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025. For more information, call (310) 479-7200. 
  • Lanark Recreation Center - 21816 Lanark Street, Canoga Park, CA 91304. For more information, call (818) 883-1503.
  • South Los Angeles Activity Center - 7020 S. Figeroa Street, Los Angeles 90003. For more information, call (323) 758-8716
  • Glassel Park Recreation Center - 3650 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90065. For more information, call (323) 257-1863.

Orange County: 

  • Norman P. Murray Community Center - 24932 Veteran's Way, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Riverside County:

  • Desert Mirage High School - 86150 66th Avenue, Thermal, CA 92274
  • Banning Community Services Center; 789 N San Gorgonio Avenue, Banning, CA 92220. For more information visit their website here.  

San Bernardino County:

  • Redlands East Valley High School Gym - 31000 E. Colton Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92374. For more information, call (909) 389-2500
  • Norman P. Murray Center - 24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo (same as previous Orange County entry).
  • El Centro Community Center - 375 S. 1st Street, El Centro, CA CA 92243. For more information, call 760-337-4555.
  • Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel - 57373 Joshua Lane, Yucca Valley, CA 92284. For more information, call (760) 365-0769.

We will be updating this list as we find more available shelters. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.