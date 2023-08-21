Here is a list of emergency shelters for those impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary

Here is a list of emergency shelters open in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Los Angeles:

Echo Park Community Center - 313 Patton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026. For more information, call (213) 481-1033.

North Hollywood Senior Center - 5301 Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA. For more information, call (818) 763-7651.

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center - 11075 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91342. For more information, call (818) 899-8087.

Central Park Recreation Center - 1357 E. 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011. For more information, call (213) 485-4435.

Stoner Recreation Center - 1835 Stoner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025. For more information, call (310) 479-7200.

Lanark Recreation Center - 21816 Lanark Street, Canoga Park, CA 91304. For more information, call (818) 883-1503.

South Los Angeles Activity Center - 7020 S. Figeroa Street, Los Angeles 90003. For more information, call (323) 758-8716

Glassel Park Recreation Center - 3650 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90065. For more information, call (323) 257-1863.

Orange County:

Norman P. Murray Community Center - 24932 Veteran's Way, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Riverside County:

Desert Mirage High School - 86150 66th Avenue, Thermal, CA 92274

Banning Community Services Center; 789 N San Gorgonio Avenue, Banning, CA 92220. For more information visit their website here.



San Bernardino County:

Redlands East Valley High School Gym - 31000 E. Colton Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92374. For more information, call (909) 389-2500

El Centro Community Center - 375 S. 1st Street, El Centro, CA CA 92243. For more information, call 760-337-4555.

Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel - 57373 Joshua Lane, Yucca Valley, CA 92284. For more information, call (760) 365-0769.

