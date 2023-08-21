Tropical Storm Hilary: List of school districts, colleges closed by severe weather

LAUSD cancels classes on Monday due to Tropical Storm Hilary

LAUSD cancels classes on Monday due to Tropical Storm Hilary

LAUSD cancels classes on Monday due to Tropical Storm Hilary

As Tropical Storm Hilary continues to batter Southern California with rain and strong winds, school districts across the region have opted to cancel classes on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Read: LAUSD cancels all classes on Monday due to Tropical Storm Hilary

Here's a running list of all universities, school districts and other educational facilities that are closed:

School Districts

Anaheim Elementary School District;

Anaheim Union High School District;

Antelope Valley Union High School District;

Bear Valley Unified School District;

Castaic Union School District;

Fontana Unified School District;

Los Angeles Unified School District;

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana will be closed;

Newhall School District;

Panorama Unified School District;



Pasadena Unified School District;



Rialto Unified School District;

Saugus Union School District;

Sulphur Springs Union School District;

William S. Hart Union High School District.

LAUSD students will be eligible for grab-and-go food pickup at more than a dozen locations listed here.

College Campus Closures

California State University, Fullerton;

California State University, Long Beach (switching to remote operations for Monday);

California State University, Los Angeles;



Pasadena City College;

The Los Angeles Community College District has similarly called for educators and employees to postpone or modify all scheduled in-person events