Tropical Storm Hilary: List of school districts, colleges closed by severe weather

LAUSD cancels classes on Monday due to Tropical Storm Hilary
As Tropical Storm Hilary continues to batter Southern California with rain and strong winds, school districts across the region have opted to cancel classes on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Here's a running list of all universities, school districts and other educational facilities that are closed:

School Districts

  • Anaheim Elementary School District;
  • Anaheim Union High School District;
  • Antelope Valley Union High School District;
  • Bear Valley Unified School District;
  • Castaic Union School District;
  • Fontana Unified School District;
  • Los Angeles Unified School District; 
  • Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana will be closed;
  • Newhall School District;
  • Panorama Unified School District; 
  • Pasadena Unified School District;
  • Rialto Unified School District;
  • Saugus Union School District;
  • Sulphur Springs Union School District;
  • William S. Hart Union High School District.

LAUSD students will be eligible for grab-and-go food pickup at more than a dozen locations listed here

College Campus Closures

August 20, 2023

