Beach-goers in LA County urged to avoid water contact at beaches until Thursday
Beach-goers in Los Angeles County were being urged to avoid water contact for at least 72 hours after Tropical Storm Hillary.
An Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory has been issued until at least 9 a.m. Thursday urging residents to avoid water contact. It may be extended depending on additional rainfall.
To view impacted locations or for more information, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.