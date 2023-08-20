Watch CBS News
Beach-goers in LA County urged to avoid water contact at beaches until Thursday

Beach-goers in Los Angeles County were being urged to avoid water contact for at least 72 hours after Tropical Storm Hillary. 

An Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory has been issued until at least 9 a.m. Thursday urging residents to avoid water contact. It may be extended depending on additional rainfall. 

To view impacted locations or for more information, click here

