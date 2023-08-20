Disneyland closing early due to Hurricane Hilary

Disneyland officials have announced that both Southern California resorts will close early on Sunday due to the looming Hurricane Hilary.

The storm, which is currently a category 1 hurricane, is expected weaken into a tropical storm, but will still bring high-powered winds and severe rainfall to the area in what would be the first landfall of a tropical storm in the region since the 1930s.

As a result, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are closing an hour earlier than they normally would.

Disneyland will close at 10 p.m. instead of 11 p.m., and California Adventure will close at 9 p.m. instead of the usual 10 p.m. The Downtown Disney District will also close at 11 p.m., two hours earlier than normal.

"We are closely monitoring Hurricane. Hilary and making adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service," said a statement from Disneyland Resorts. "Our resort hotels will remain open to serve our guests staying with us on property.

Both Disney parks are among the several Southern California theme parks monitoring the powerful storm over the weekend. Neither Universal Studios nor Knott's Berry Farm have announced any plans to close early, or at all, with the storm looming.

Sea World San Diego has not yet announced any plans to change normal operations, but Legoland California, located in Carlsbad, has announced a full closure on Sunday.