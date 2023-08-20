Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Tropical Storm Hilary isn't keeping some away from "happiest place on Earth"

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Tropical Storm Hilary isn't keeping some from Disneyland Park in Anaheim
Tropical Storm Hilary isn't keeping some from Disneyland Park in Anaheim 00:29

Tropical Storm Hilary isn't keeping some from heading to Disneyland Park in Anaheim. Video at the park shows patrons in rain gear and ponchos. 

Understandably, so, the park was not as crowded as it normally would be on a typical Sunday. According to the Disneyland app, ride wait times are as low as five minutes. 

However, the theme park is expected to close at 10 p.m., which is earlier than usual. California Adventure is expected to close at 9 p.m., and downtown Disney will close at 11 p.m. 

Hilary made landfall along Mexico's Baja California coast Sunday, bringing with it torrential rain and high winds to some areas. The strongest brunt of the storm for the Southland is expected to hit by 3 p.m., onward, according to forecasters. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 1:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.