Tropical Storm Hilary isn't keeping some away from "happiest place on Earth"

Tropical Storm Hilary isn't keeping some from heading to Disneyland Park in Anaheim. Video at the park shows patrons in rain gear and ponchos.

Understandably, so, the park was not as crowded as it normally would be on a typical Sunday. According to the Disneyland app, ride wait times are as low as five minutes.

However, the theme park is expected to close at 10 p.m., which is earlier than usual. California Adventure is expected to close at 9 p.m., and downtown Disney will close at 11 p.m.

Hilary made landfall along Mexico's Baja California coast Sunday, bringing with it torrential rain and high winds to some areas. The strongest brunt of the storm for the Southland is expected to hit by 3 p.m., onward, according to forecasters.