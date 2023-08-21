Watch CBS News

Tropical Storm Hilary: What comes next?

Tropical Storm Hilary is still on the move, heading north through Southern California overnight. Olga Ospina and Evelyn Taft give us a detailed walkthrough of what comes next, and what we should expect.
