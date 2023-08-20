Hurricane Hilary: Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Orange, San Bernardino Counties

As a category 2 hurricane closes in on Baja California, predicted to bring heavy rains and possible flooding to Southern California, officials have issued evacuation warnings for residents living in areas that could be severely impacted.

Orange County

In Orange County, warnings have been ordered for those living near the Bond Fire burn scar in:

Silverado Canyon,

Williams Canyon.

Effective Sat., Aug. 19 at 4:30 pm, an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado + Williams Canyons in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along/near the burn scar.

San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has issued an evacuation warning for those living in:

Oak Glen,

Forest Falls,

Mountain Home Village,

Angelus Oaks,

and northeast Yucaipa.

S.B County Sheriff: Evac Warning for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and NE Yucaipa for incoming storm system