Hurricane Hilary: Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Orange, San Bernardino Counties
As a category 2 hurricane closes in on Baja California, predicted to bring heavy rains and possible flooding to Southern California, officials have issued evacuation warnings for residents living in areas that could be severely impacted.
Orange County
In Orange County, warnings have been ordered for those living near the Bond Fire burn scar in:
- Silverado Canyon,
- Williams Canyon.
San Bernardino County
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has issued an evacuation warning for those living in:
- Oak Glen,
- Forest Falls,
- Mountain Home Village,
- Angelus Oaks,
- and northeast Yucaipa.
