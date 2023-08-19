Hilary's tropical storm warning prompts cancelations and closures

As Hurricane Hilary makes its way up Mexico's coast and with a tropical storm warning in effect for much of Southern California, many weekend events have been canceled and rescheduled.

LA County parks

The County of Los Angeles Parks system will close Sunday and Monday due to the storm. All LA County parks, buildings and facilities will remain closed, including, but not limited to: picnic shelters, playgrounds, multi-use trails, restrooms, botanical gardens and arboretums, lakes and swim beaches, pools and aquatic centers, natural areas and nature centers as well as performance venues.

CicLAvia

Sunday's "CicLAvia -- Koreatown Meets Hollywood" was canceled Friday.

"While CicLAvia has always gone on rain or shine, the weather on Sunday is just too unpredictable," organizers said in a statement. "The forecast indicates that heavy rain will not fall until later in the day on Sunday, but for the safety of everyone coming from near and far, CicLAvia-Koreatown meets Hollywood has been canceled."

Major League Baseball

The Dodgers, Angels and Padres all had Sunday games, which have been reconfigured to be played as split doubleheaders on Saturday.

The Dodgers will face the Miami Marlins at noon and 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets and parking for the Sunday game will be honored at the noon contest Saturday. For those who can't attend Saturday's early game at the rescheduled time and bought their tickets directly from the Dodgers, there will be instructions sent next week on how to exchange the originally purchased ticket for a select future game this season.

The Angels will face the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:07 p.m. and 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Information about fans with tickets for what would have been Sunday's game but cannot attend the early Saturday game is available at angels.com/rain.

Major League Soccer

The Los Angeles Football Club vs. Colorado Rapids game scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets purchased for Sunday's match will be honored for the rescheduled game on Wednesday.

Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park has been rescheduled for Oct. 14. The rescheduled game will also include the induction of the late coach Sigi Schmid into the club's Ring of Honor as had been planned for Sunday. Tickets originally purchased for the Sunday date will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Grand Park Sunday Sessions

Gloria Molina Grand Park's Sunday Sessions will be held on a virtual basis from 3-8 p.m. at twitch.tv/grandpark.

Manhattan Beach Concerts in the Park

The city of Manhattan Beach canceled its 5 p.m. Sunday Concerts in the Park: The Kings of 88. The city wrote on its website "Due to Tropical Storm Hilary, this event must be canceled."

MacArthur Park concerts

Sunday's planned Guatemalan music concert at Levitt Pavilion in McArthur Park featuring Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris and Los Chapincitos Los Angeles has been canceled.

Festival of Arts of Long Beach

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will temporarily close the festival's Fine Art Show and cancel Pageant of the Masters performances on Sunday and Monday.

Hiking Trails

Starting Saturday evening, The Sierra Madre Police Department is reporting that Bailey Canyon Trail and Mount Wilson Trail will be closed.

The Greek Theatre concert

Rapper Michael Franti and metal band Spearhead's planned Sunday concert at The Greek Theatre is postponed until Sept. 15.

Hollywood Bowl concerts

My Morning Jacket's Sunday convert at the Hollywood Bowl is postponed until Aug. 28.

Pacific Amphitheatre concerts

Chicago's sold-out Sunday show at Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa has been rescheduled for Sept. 5.

Los Alamitos Race Course

Sunday night's race card at Los Alamitos Race Course has been canceled and the venue will be closed all day.