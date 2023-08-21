Tropical Storm Hilary: LA sheriff's deputy cruiser pulled from South El Monte flood waters

SOUTH EL MONTE – A Los Angeles sheriff's deputy cruiser had to be towed from rising flood waters Monday morning in South El Monte.

It happened in the Whittier Narrows recreation area near Rosemead Blvd.

SkyCAL video showed several cruisers in the area. The first deputy was driving their cruiser through high water when the flooding reached above the vehicle's tires.

The deputy called for backup and four other cruisers responded.

A responding deputy pulled the stranded cruiser back to pavement using a tow rope.

No injuries were reported.

Rosemead Blvd. will be closed to traffic due to the road flooding.