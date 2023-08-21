Watch CBS News
Tropical Storm Hilary: LA sheriff's deputy cruiser pulled from South El Monte flood waters

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

LA Sheriff's deputy rescued from flood waters
LA Sheriff's deputy rescued from flood waters 01:16

SOUTH EL MONTE – A Los Angeles sheriff's deputy cruiser had to be towed from rising flood waters Monday morning in South El Monte.

cruiser-towed-from-water.png

It happened in the Whittier Narrows recreation area near Rosemead Blvd.

SkyCAL video showed several cruisers in the area. The first deputy was driving their cruiser through high water when the flooding reached above the vehicle's tires.

The deputy called for backup and four other cruisers responded.

A responding deputy pulled the stranded cruiser back to pavement using a tow rope.

No injuries were reported.

Rosemead Blvd. will be closed to traffic due to the road flooding.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

August 21, 2023

