Catalina residents and visitors urged to leave the island

View of Avalon village, Catalina island, about 1 hour away from the California coast at Long Beach by catamaran. / Getty Images

As Hurricane Hilary continues on its path, many state and county officials are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid travel. This now includes Catalina Island.

On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued an advisory to visitors and residents on Catalina Island urging them to leave the Island.

"Due to a forecast of storm impacts and possibly prolonged utility outages, Catalina Island residents and visitors, especially those with medical, access and functional needs, are advised to leave the island on August 19. Departure via Catalina Express is recommended at your earliest opportunity. Visit alertla.org for more information."

As of 10:30 a.m., the Avalon Bay is closed to all incoming boaters. Officials say Avalon Harbor staff are working to safely manage marina infrastructure and vessels.

LA County Sheriff's Department and LA County Fire Department have deployed additional resources to the island to assist in preparedness and response efforts.

Here on the homeland, A high surf advisory is in effect early Sunday through early Tuesday along the Orange County with large breaking waves expected In the 4-7 foot level.