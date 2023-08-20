Watch CBS News

Hilary downgraded to a Tropical Storm

Does the downgrade change the amount of rainfall Southern California is about to see? According to Paul Deanno, not at all. "When it comes to us and the flooding threat, it doesn't matter that much. All this rain is coming our way."
