Tropical Storm Hilary leaves tree damage in LA metro area

SUN VALLEY – Tropical Storm Hilary slammed roadways Sunday night into Monday morning with reports of trapped cars and toppled trees all across the Los Angeles metro area.

The rain has slowed as of Monday morning, but impacts from the storm are still evident.

In Sun Valley, a large eucalyptus tree fell on multiple cars.

Most of the residents were inside sleeping when they heard it slam down inches from their home.

Two cars were parked inside on their driveway when the large tree came down on top of both vehicles.

Residents said despite the damage, they feel lucky the tree did not hit their house. They added in recent weeks they were concerned about the tree potentially falling.

"We have actually called the city at least a week or two, to see if they can do something about it because it looked like it was already going to fall. But it fell today," resident Cesia Acevedo said.

In Laguna Hills, a massive tree was knocked over by the storm on Stockport Street across from Laguna Hills High School.

High winds brought down a 60-foot tree Sunday around 11:15 p.m. It lifted the sidewalk at the Alicia Plaza Apartments, tore down part of the iron fence, slammed onto a car and hit the back end of a van.

There were no injuries reported.

The tree was planted in the 1970s when the apartments were built, so Arnell Management property services senior director Jeremy Powell believes it must have come down due to the wind.

"We're going to go ahead and get everything cleared out, get everything chopped up, cleaned up, get the streets cleaned up and get everything back to normal," Powell said.