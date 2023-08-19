Hilary's tropical storm warning prompts cancellations of CicLAvia, sporting events

As Hurricane Hilary makes its way up Mexico's coast and with a tropical storm warning in effect for much of Southern California, many weekend events have been canceled and rescheduled.

Sunday's "CicLAvia -- Koreatown Meets Hollywood" was canceled Friday. "While CicLAvia has always gone on rain or shine, the weather on Sunday is just too unpredictable," organizers said in a statement. "The forecast indicates that heavy rain will not fall until later in the day on Sunday, but for the safety of everyone coming from near and far, CicLAvia-Koreatown meets Hollywood has been canceled."

The Dodgers and Angels both had Sunday games and those games have been reconfigured to be played as split doubleheaders Saturday.

The Dodgers will face the Miami Marlins at noon and 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets and parking for the Sunday game will be honored at the noon contest Saturday. For those that can't attend Saturday's early game at the rescheduled time and bought their tickets directly from the Dodgers, there will be instructions sent next week on how to exchange the originally purchased ticket for a select future game this season.

The Angels will face the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:07 p.m. and 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Information about fans with tickets for what would have been Sunday's game but cannot attend the early Saturday game is available at angels.com/rain.

The Los Angeles Football Club-Colorado Rapids game scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets purchased for Sunday's match will be honored for the rescheduled game on Wednesday.

Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park has been rescheduled for Oct. 14. The rescheduled game will also include the induction of the late coach Sigi Schmid into the club's Ring of Honor as had been planned for Sunday. Tickets originally purchased for the Sunday date will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Gloria Molina Grand Park's Sunday Sessions will be held on a virtual basis from 3-8 p.m. at twitch.tv/grandpark.

The city of Manhattan Beach canceled its 5 p.m. Sunday Concerts in the Park: The Kings of 88. The city wrote on its website "Due to Tropical Storm Hilary, this event must be canceled."