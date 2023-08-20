Tropical Storm Hilary: Evacuation orders and warnings for Southern California
Here are the evacuation orders and warnings for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
Los Angeles:
Evacuation Warnings
- Catalina Island.On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued an advisory to visitors and residents on Catalina Island urging them to leave the Island.
Click here for a map of the evacuation areas.
Orange:
Evacuation Warnings
- Silverado and Williams Canyons
Click here for a map of the evacuation areas.
Riverside:
Evacuation Orders
Apple Fire burn scar - Mias Canyon, north of Banning
Evacuation Warnings
- Fairview Fire burn scar - Bautista area southeast of Hemet and northwest of Anza
- Apple Fire burn scar - Portero Creek area Hathaway, Highland Springs
- Banning Bench
- Reche Canyon
- Snow Creek
- Bonny
Click here for a map of the evacuation areas.
San Bernardino:
Evacuation Orders
- Oak Glen,
- Forest Falls,
- Mountain Home Village,
- Angelus Oaks,
- and NE Yucaipa for the incoming storm.
KCAL News will update this list of evacuation orders and warnings as soon as we get them.
