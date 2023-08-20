Tropical Storm Hilary: Evacuation orders and warnings for Southern California

Here are the evacuation orders and warnings for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Los Angeles:

Evacuation Warnings

Catalina Island.On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued an advisory to visitors and residents on Catalina Island urging them to leave the Island

Orange:

Evacuation Warnings

Silverado and Williams Canyons

Riverside:

Evacuation Orders

Apple Fire burn scar - Mias Canyon, north of Banning

Evacuation Warnings

Fairview Fire burn scar - Bautista area southeast of Hemet and northwest of Anza

Apple Fire burn scar - Portero Creek area Hathaway, Highland Springs

Banning Bench

Reche Canyon

Snow Creek

Bonny

San Bernardino:

Evacuation Orders

Oak Glen,

Forest Falls,

Mountain Home Village,

Angelus Oaks,

and NE Yucaipa for the incoming storm.

