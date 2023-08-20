Watch CBS News
Tropical Storm Hilary: Evacuation orders and warnings for Southern California

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Here are the evacuation orders and warnings for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Los Angeles: 

Evacuation Warnings

  • Catalina Island.On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued an advisory to visitors and residents on Catalina Island urging them to leave the Island.

Click here for a map of the evacuation areas.

Orange:

Evacuation Warnings

  • Silverado and Williams Canyons

Click here for a map of the evacuation areas.

Riverside: 

Evacuation Orders

Apple Fire burn scar - Mias Canyon, north of Banning 

Evacuation Warnings

  • Fairview Fire burn scar - Bautista area southeast of Hemet and northwest of Anza 
  • Apple Fire burn scar - Portero Creek area Hathaway, Highland Springs 
  • Banning Bench
  • Reche Canyon
  • Snow Creek
  • Bonny

Click here for a map of the evacuation areas. 

San Bernardino:

Evacuation Orders

  • Oak Glen, 
  • Forest Falls, 
  • Mountain Home Village, 
  • Angelus Oaks, 
  • and NE Yucaipa for the incoming storm.  

KCAL News will update this list of evacuation orders and warnings as soon as we get them.  

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

August 20, 2023

