Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 1; "potentially historic rainfall" could still occur

Hurricane Hilary has thrice been downgraded on Saturday, quickly weakening from Category 4 to Category 1 by the evening. Still, the storm is expected to reach Southern California earlier than previously expected.

The hurricane will continue to weaken as it moves north, hence the downgrade to Category 2 around 3 p.m. Saturday, and again to Category 1 at around 8:20 p.m.

It is predicted to shift into a tropical storm over much of Southern California early Sunday and will still pack a punch, with heavy rain likely to prompt flash flooding in some mountain and foothill areas, along with powerful winds Sunday into Monday.

Category 1 hurricanes traditionally have winds reaching gusts between 74 and 95 miles per hour.

The system has prompted the first-ever Tropical Storm Watch warning for Southern California.

On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service updated its Flood Watch start time for L.A. County to 10 a.m. Sunday as the storm is tracking faster than earlier forecasts.

The National Hurricane Center of the Eastern Pacific posted an update on social media late Saturday, advising residents to prep for flooding impacts as soon as possible due to a "potentially historic amount of rainfall" and "catastrophic flooding impacts," which are expected to begin Sunday and last through Monday.

8 pm PDT Sat Aug 19 Key Messages for Hurricane #Hilary: Catastrophic flooding impacts are expected late tonight through early Monday in portions of the Southwestern United States. Hurricane conditions are expected along the west-central coast of the Baja Peninsula later tonight. pic.twitter.com/bDUAb7URmj — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) August 20, 2023

In Los Angeles County, the watch is in effect for Catalina Island, the Antelope Valley foothills, Santa Clarita Valley, San Gabriel Mountains and the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors. The watch also covers Orange County coastal and inland areas, the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills and San Diego County coastal, desert, mountain and valley areas,

On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued an advisory to visitors and residents on Catalina Island urging them to leave the Island.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders Saturday evening for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and NE Yucaipa for the incoming storm. In Orange County, warnings were issued for residents living near the Bond Fire burn scar.

Hurricane Hilary: What can Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire expect from the storm?

Before the storm made landfall, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for much of Southern California due to the pending impacts that could come as a result of the incoming deluge.

Forecasters warned that the storm could have major impacts, including:

flooding that might prompt evacuation orders

heavy rain that could turn small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches into "dangerous rivers," leading to potentially destructive runoff in mountain valleys that could raise the risk of rock slides, mudslides and debris flows

flooding of streets and parking lots that will make driving conditions dangerous and potentially prompt road and bridge closures

For impacts such as roadway flooding, tree limbs blocking roads or mudslides, Angelenos should request service online or by calling 311.



Paul Deanno breaks down everything you need to know about Hilary's impact on LA, OC, IE and Riverside

According to the NWS, some moisture from the storm could potentially reach eastern Los Angeles County on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening that could reach into some valley areas.

But, forecasts anticipate the bulk of the moisture arriving in the area between Sunday and Monday, bringing humid conditions with "widespread shower activity."

With the amount of moisture in the storm system, there is a potential for a "tremendous amount of precipitation," forecasters said, adding that "locally heavy rainfall seems to be a distinct possibility."

About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected over most areas, with localized amounts reaching as high as 6 inches

The NWS issued a flood watch that will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening across the entirety of Los Angeles County, noting that "excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."

A flood watch will be in effect from late Saturday night through Monday evening for Orange County coastal and inland areas, along with the Santa Ana mountains and foothills.

The rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, although their strength is dependent on the exact path of the storm and its strength by the time it makes landfall. But forecasters said there is a chance of a "wet Santa Ana pattern" of offshore winds as the storm pushes through. Initial forecasts show some areas possibly seeing gusts of up to 60 mph.

Coastal areas will also be dealing with high surf that could create some flooding concerns in beach communities. Forecasters said surf of 4 to 7 feet is possible at southeast- and south-facing beaches, along with strong rip currents, with Catalina Island "most vulnerable" to the strong swells.

Hilary is unlikely to still be packing hurricane strength by the time it reaches Southern California, but it could still be classified as a tropical storm. The NWS noted that the only time a tropical storm made landfall in California in the 20th Century was in September of 1939.

Conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday and beyond, but "enough moisture will remain to possibly continue afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across the interior portion of the area, especially the mountains and desert," according to the NWS.