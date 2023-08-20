All Orange County, San Diego state beaches closed due to Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary: Some regions could get 2-3 inches of rain per hour

Hurricane Hilary: Some regions could get 2-3 inches of rain per hour

Hurricane Hilary: Some regions could get 2-3 inches of rain per hour

California officials have temporarily closed all state beaches in Orange and San Diego Counties out of an abundance of caution as Hurricane Hilary heads towards the region.

"Out of an abundance of caution for public safety, California State Parks today announced temporary closures and camping cancellations for state parks and beaches due to potential impacts from Hurricane Hilary," a statement from the California Department of Parks and Recreation said.

The closure is in effect Sunday and Monday, also affecting inland state parks that lie in the path of the storm, including:

Cuyamaca State Park,

Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area,

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

Reservations have been canceled for all state camping grounds in the impacted areas as well due to the "significant rain and life-threatening floods to the southwest and Baja Mexico," the statement said.

Earlier Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Southern California due to the powerful storm, which is currently classified as a category 2 hurricane.