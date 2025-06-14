Sam Burns leads U.S. Open after rain-soaked third round at Oakmont Country Club

With three rounds of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club complete, Sam Burns holds a one shot lead and will look to close it out on Sunday and win his first major championship.

Burns entered the weekend with the lead after finding ways to tame some of Oakmont's challenges, firing a 65 to move to -3 on the leaderboard.

On Saturday, Burns followed up his 65 with a 69, ending the third round with the solo lead at -4, one shot below Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun.

Burns bogeyed the 2nd hole and birdied the 5th to get back to even par on the day and -3 for the tournament before rattling off eight straight pars. A birdie at the 13th moved him back to -4, but a 3-putt bogey on the 16th, his first 3-putt of the tournament, took him back to -3.

On the 17th, Burns' drive landed short of the right greenside bunkers and a phenomenal 39-yard pitch shot trickled 7" from the hole for a tap-in birdie. A par on the 18th ended Burns round with the solo lead.

Sam Burns walks onto the 17th green at Oakmont Country Club on June 12th, 2025 during the opening round of the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Following his round, Burns said he didn't drive the ball as well he would've liked to, but there were other parts of his game he was happy with.

"When I got out of position, I feel like I did a good job of getting myself back in the fairway, having a wedge or short iron in my hand and giving myself a chance for par," Burns said. "I was able to convert some of those and kind of kept the momentum going. So that was kind of key to the round today."

Sam Burns and Adam Scott to play in the final group at the U.S. Open

When the final round of the U.S. Open gets underway on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club, Sam Burns and Adam Scott will be the final pairing and each hoping to etch their name in history and win America's national championship.

Burns, who has the solo lead at -4, had his best finish at the U.S. Open last year when he finished tied for 9th place. It was also his best finish across all major championships.

Adam Scott hits a wedge shot on the 12th hole at Oakmont Country Club on June 11th, 2025 during a practice round ahead of the 125th playing of the U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Scott, who sits one shot back at -3 alongside J.J. Spaun, shot a 67 on Saturday and is seeking his second major championship, having won the Masters in 2013.

Following his round, Scott said it would be super fulfilling to win the U.S. Open at this stage of his career, currently playing in his 96th consecutive major championship this week.

"Everyone out here has got their journey, you know," Scott said. "Putting ourselves in these positions doesn't just happen by fluke. It's not easy to do it. I really haven't been in this kind of position for five or six years, or feeling like I'm that player. But that's what I'm always working towards. It's not that easy to figure it all out."

Headed into the final round, Scott is the only player in the top ten on the leaderboard who has won a major. No players inside the top 20 of the leaderboard have won the U.S. Open.

Rainy weather makes for damp U.S. Open conditions at Oakmont

It was a wet and rainy afternoon at Oakmont as 1 rain showers drenched the property in the morning hours before clearing out for some afternoon dry time.

Earlier in the week, heavy rain made for muddy pathways along the course for fans and the rain on Saturday brought those conditions back into play.

The day was dry for the most part following some early-morning rain, but some afternoon downpours had fans running for cover and breaking out their umbrellas.

Fans at Oakmont Country Club walk along the 18th fairway on June 14th, 2025 during the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

For the players, the rain helped soften the course a bit, taking some of the fire out of the firm fairways and greens.

Marc Leishman, who shot a 68 on Saturday to improve to +4 for the tournament, said there were some tough pins, which he expected given the soft conditions.

"With how soft and wet everything was, it played longer, but it kind of allowed for longer irons in to really stop," Spaun said. "You were able to control your landing spot, just because of how soft they were."

Oakmont head professional Devin Gee serves as U.S. Open marker in first pairing

Devin Gee, the head professional at Oakmont Country Club didn't qualify to compete in the U.S. Open, but Saturday at his home course, he still got to tee it up for the third round of the tournament.

An odd number of players made the cut and advanced to the weekend, meaning that Gee was paired with Phillip Barbaree, Jr., who made the cut with a par on his final hole of the second round early Saturday morning.

Devin Gee, the head professional at Oakmont Country Club walks off of the 12th tee box after hitting a shot as a marker on June 14th, 2025 at the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Gee said he's known for some time that he could get the call to serve as a marker and said it was both an honor and a thrill to do so.

"We really had a great time out there, which I really appreciate," Gee said. "Sometimes when you're marking -- look, everyone is different on the golf course, and he was incredible."

Gee said his best shot of the day came on the 10th hole when he hit his approach shot, adding that it was really cool to get an applause from the fans as he walked up to the 18th green.

Rory McIlroy shoots 74, falls to +10 on the tournament

Rory McIlroy, who made a birdie on the 18th hole Friday to make the cut, shot a 74 on Saturday to fall to +10 on the tournament.

McIlroy described his play so far as "pretty average," adding that Oakmont is a golf course that can cause you to quickly lose patience.

"It's very difficult," McIlroy said. "You've got to be on every single shot. You know if you miss a fairway you're going to be scrambling for par. You know if you miss your landing spot even coming from the fairways by a couple yards these greens repel the ball into rough and you're up against collars and it just makes things very, very tricky. So, yeah, you got to be totally on your game."

Rory McIlroy hits out of the rough on the 18th hole at Oakmont Country Club on June 14th, 2025 during the third round of the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

McIlroy said that despite his score to this point, he feels he's played okay this week.

"It's a sort of golf course where the tiniest mistakes get penalized a lot and that's sort of how it's felt this week," McIlroy said.

