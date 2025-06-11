Oakmont's "magnificent" and "relentless" traits define why it's meant to host the U.S. Open

Collin Morikawa says he has the "game to win" the U.S. Open

As the best golfers in the world are set to tee off for the 125th playing of the U.S. Open, Oakmont Country Club is being heralded for its "magnificent" and "relentless" traits that make it meant to host America's national championship.

Oakmont is hosting the U.S. Open for a record 10th time this week and will certainly prove a difficult test for a field of players packed with talent.

Giants in the game of golf have won the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Names like Nicklaus, Hogan, Els, Cabrera, and Johnson.

"It's important where players win their U.S. Open, men or women, and the ghosts of the past matter," said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer.

Bodenhamer said that Oakmont is one of the great places in the game of golf and its relentless setup makes the club a great host for the U.S. Open.

Shane Lowry hits a wedge shot out of thick rough while playing the 17th hole at Oakmont Country Club on June 10th, 2025 during a practice round ahead of the 125th playing of the U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

"There's no letup," Bodenhamer said. "It's a grind. There are limited opportunities to catch up once you get behind."

Bodenhamer spoke at length Wednesday about the number of reasons Oakmont is so special, focusing heavily on the toughness and culture of the course and the club.

"It's not just the toughness of the golf course," Bodenhamer said. "It's the culture of this club. They want it to be tough."

And tough it's going to be this week. Firm and fast fairways and greens, deep bunkers, and thick rough will all contribute to a test of physical and mental toughness for those looking to add their name to golf's history books.

If the fairways, greens, bunkers, and rough don't make things difficult enough, then there's the ditches. Oh yeah, the ditches.

The 10th hole at Oakmont Country Club presents a number of challenges including a fairway that slopes downhill, a tilting and sloping green, and a ditch that cuts across the middle of the fairway. Mike Darnay / KDKA

"Where have you gone where you've seen a U.S. Open, let alone a major championship, where they have ditches, strategic ditches?" Bodenhamer said. "I never have been to one, but Oakmont has them, and it's magnificent.

Bodenhamer said Oakmont is the kind of place where you can stand on the first tee box and just feel like you're in a place where the U.S. Open is meant to be played.

"It's just a magnificent place, and we're honored to be here at the 125th U.S. Open," Bodenhamer said.

