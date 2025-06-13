Sam Burns takes second round U.S. Open lead, big names miss the cut as Oakmont keeps packing a punch

Sam Burns has taken the second-round lead at the U.S. Open and several big names in the field have missed the cut as Oakmont Country Club continues to pack a punch.

Four of the world's top ten ranked players have missed the cut and only three players in the field are currently below par on the scoreboard with the second round yet to be completed due to inclement weather.

First round leader J.J. Spaun, who fired a bogey-free 66 on Thursday, followed that up with a second round score of 72 and now sits one shot off the lead.

Sam Burns took advantage of some low scores Friday, shooting a 65 and improving his second round score by seven shots compared to one day earlier.

Burns started his round on the back nine and made four birdies in his first nine holes before bogeying the 1st, but bounced right back with birdies on the 2nd and 4th to move to -2.

Sam Burns walks off of the 9th green after completing his final hole of the day at Oakmont Country Club on June 13th, 2025 during the second round of the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

"I feel like I've been playing well coming off last week and into this week and my round yesterday," Burns said. "Really just trying to get yourself in position out here and give yourself as many looks as you can."

"I'm looking forward to the weekend," Burns said.

While Burns went low at Oakmont on Friday, that wasn't the case for a lot of big names in the field.

Defending U.S. Open Bryson DeChambeau shoots 77, fails to defend title

One year after winning his second major championship and second U.S. Open title, Bryson DeChambeau, the world's no. 10 ranked player, has missed the cut at Oakmont.

DeChambeau shot an opening round 73 and started his second round at +3 and was never able to get it going on Thursday to get himself into the mix for the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a putt on the 9th hole at Oakmont Country Club on June 12th, 2025 during the opening round of the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

With a score of +5 after making the turn, DeChambeau bogeyed the 1st hole, but got the stroke right back with a birdie on the 2nd. That's where the scoring stopped for Bryson.

DeChambeau played his final seven holes at +5, limping into the clubhouse with a 77 for the day and a score of +10 for his two rounds.

Justin Thomas stumbles his way around Oakmont, misses cut with +12 score

Justin Thomas, the No. 5 ranked player in the world, shot 76-76 at Oakmont and missed the cut with a score of +12.

Thomas' second round on Friday started on the back nine with a bogey on the 11th hole and a double bogey on the 12th.

Justin Thomas looks on after playing his final hole of the day at Oakmont Country Club on June 13th, 2025 during the second round of the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

A birdie on the 14th got Thomas one shot back, but he then dropped four shots in his next four holes with a bogey on the 15th, a double bogey on the 16th, and a bogey on the 18th.

Thomas has now missed the cut three consecutive times at the U.S. Open.

Birdieless opening round sets Sepp Straka back, misses cut at +11

Sepp Straka, the no. 8 ranked player in the world found himself in similar shoes to Thomas, missing the cut with an opening round score of 78, where he failed to make a single birdie, and and a second round score of 73, finishing his two days with a score of +11.

Sepp Straka reacts after his fairway approach shot on the 4th hole at Oakmont Country Club on June 13th, 2025 during the second round of the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Straka made birdies on the 12th and 14th holes to draw closer towards the cut line at +9, but followed those birdies up with bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes to move back to +11.

Ludvig Aberg also goes birdieless, misses the cut at +8

Ludvig Aberg, the world's no. 8 ranked player entered the second round of the U.S. Open at +2 and didn't need to set the world on fire in order to make it to the weekend, but he struggled heavily Friday, missing the cut at +8 after failing to make a single birdie on the day.

Aberg made bogey on five of his first nine holes and fell to +7 when he made the turn.

Ludvig Aberg walks onto the 10th green at Oakmont Country Club on June 12th, 2025 during the opening round of the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

He was able to get it together for the most part on the back nine, only bogeying one more hole, but was never able to get any birdies on the scoreboard to help dig out of the whole he had gotten himself into, missing the cut by just one stroke.

An ace for Victor Perez

With plenty of talk about big names not taking advantage of their opportunities, that wasn't the case for Victor Perez.

The last two days at Oakmont have featured a number of roar-inducing hole-outs from the fairways, but a special type of roar was let out Friday when Perez made a hole-in-one on the Par 3 6th hole with a 7-iron from 192 yards.

Perez said making a hole-in-one takes a lot of luck and considers himself fortunate, which he will take going into the weekend.

things we love: a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open.



things we also love: a proper Frenchman providing beverages for the media center.



have a day, @v_perez2 and cheers! 🇫🇷⛳️ pic.twitter.com/4rFad2TrTl — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) June 13, 2025

"I was trying to hit something maybe 15 to 20 feet past the hole and maybe spun a little bit more and spun in," Perez said.

Perez finished his second round with an even par score of 70 and currently sits +1 over par.

Phil Mickelson gets tripped up late, misses the cut in what could be final U.S. Open

After 34 appearances in America's national championship, Phil Mickelson's shot at completing the career grand slam could be over.

Mickelson, 54, missed the cut and Oakmont with a score of +8 after making double bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes on Friday.

Phil Mickelson reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole at Oakmont Country Club on June 12th, 2025 during the opening round of the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

The man known as "Lefty" has won six major championships but lacks the U.S. Open in his list of career achievements, the tournament where he has been runner-up on six occasions.

Mickelson's exemptions into the U.S. Open expire after this year and it's unclear whether he'll try and qualify for the tournament in the future or not.

U.S. Open play suspended on Friday

The PGA Tour said second-round play at the U.S. Open on Friday was suspended at 8:15 p.m. due to lightning in the area.

The round will resume on Saturday morning, when 13 golfers will hit the course. Round 3 will start after the completion of Round 2.

