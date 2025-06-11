Phil Mickelson is playing in what could be his final U.S. Open this week

The science behind how the world's best players prepare for the U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson will be teeing it up tomorrow in the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club and it could be his final time playing in America's national championship.

Mickelson, 54, has one of the most decorated careers in golf history, including six majors, but he's missing one thing in his trophy case -- the U.S. Open. He's finished as a runner-up at the U.S. Open six times.

The man known as "Lefty" is playing in his fourth U.S. Open at Oakmont, the only player in the field who also teed it up when Oakmont hosted the tournament in 1994.

Following his practice round on Wednesday, fans crowded around the 9th green, trying to get autographs and perhaps, one last chance to see Mickelson play at the U.S. Open as he looks to complete the elusive career grand slam.

Phil Mickelson signs autographs for fans at the end of his practice round on June 11th, 2025 at Oakmont Country Club ahead of the 125th playing of the U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Mickelson won the PGA Championship in 2021 at Kiawah Island, earning him five years worth of exemptions into the U.S. Open, which run out at the end of this year.

With those exemptions running out, Mickelson was recently asked about whether this would be his last appearance at the U.S. Open and he said he hadn't given it much thought.

Phil Mickelson says there's a "high likelihood" that next week is his final U.S. Open. 👀



The U.S. Open is the last leg missing for him to complete the career grand slam. pic.twitter.com/x4pRVkOuiB — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 4, 2025

"I haven't thought about it too much," Mickelson said. "There's a high likelihood that it will be, but I haven't thought about it too much."

USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer said Wednesday that if Mickelson indeed runs out of exemptions, the organization would review the possibility of providing one for next year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills like they did in 2021.

"I think the way that we would also think of Phil is we hope he earns his way in, and I think he'd tell you the same thing," Bodenhamer said. "That's what he did last time. We gave him one and then he went out and won the PGA Championship. So I wouldn't put it past him."

Mickelson will start his opening round of the U.S. Open on Thursday at 8:02 a.m. off of the 10th tee.

