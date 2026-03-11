Pittsburgh Steelers free agency tracker 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy during the National Football League's two-day negotiating period, bringing in new players and retaining pieces from last season's team.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, making some moves official after a hectic couple of days. The Steelers are remaking their roster under new head coach Mike McCarthy after losing to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. Pittsburgh has lost seven consecutive postseason games.

The Steelers are taking full advantage of their first chance to reshape their roster, as the 2026 NFL Draft looms. Here's a look at the Steelers' official moves during the 2026 NFL free agency period.

Steelers free agency tracker

Jack Driscoll signs in Pittsburgh

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Jack Driscoll to a one-year contract. Driscoll spent time with the Steelers last season but did not appear in any games.

Cole Holcomb re-signs with Pittsburgh

Linebacker Cole Holcomb is back in Pittsburgh on a two-year deal. The veteran linebacker has spent the last two seasons with the Steelers, appearing in 22 games, including 11 starts.

Cameron Johnston back in Pittsburgh

Punter Cameron Johnston signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, replacing Corliss Waitman. Johnston previously signed with Pittsburgh in 2024 but dealt with injuries.

Re-signed players

The Steelers signed Cam Heyward to a one-year extension. The defensive lineman, who was in the final year of his contract, was a second-team All-Pro in 2025.

Players lost

Pittsburgh has lost three key pieces from last season's team, as running back Kenny Gainwell (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (Arizona Cardinals) and cornerback James Pierre (Minnesota Vikings) signed with new teams this offseason.