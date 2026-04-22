The Pittsburgh Steelers have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL draft. Here's what to know.

The 2026 NFL draft kicks off Thursday, and Pittsburgh has a league-high 12 picks.

Pittsburgh is set to make its first selection at No. 21 overall. The Steelers have at least one pick in every round and have multiple picks in three of the seven rounds. If Pittsburgh makes 12 selections this year, it will be the most picks the team has made in a single year since the draft moved to a seven-round format in 1994.

Here's everything you need to know about Pittsburgh's selections over the three-day event.

How many picks do the Steelers have?

The Steelers have 12 picks, including five in the Top 100. The only team with more picks inside the Top 100 this year is the Miami Dolphins, who have seven.

Pittsburgh also has two fourth-round picks, three seventh-round picks and three compensatory picks.

Round 1: 21st overall

Round 2: 53rd overall

Round 3: 76th overall

Round 3: 85th overall

Round 3: 99th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 4: 121st overall

Round 4: 135th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5: 161st overall

Round 6: 216th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 7: 224th overall

Round 7: 230th overall

Round 7: 237th overall

The team had a fourth compensatory pick, but it was traded away in the deal for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Compensatory picks are given out by the league based on losses and gains from the previous year in free agency.

The 2026 NFL draft, which is in Pittsburgh, will air on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.